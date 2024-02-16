India is the third largest digitalised country in the world, says expert

India is the third largest digitalised country in the world, only behind the United States of America (USA) and China, according to a recent study released on Friday by a Delhi based think tank.



According to the State of India's Digital Economy Report, 2024, by Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER), the state of digitalisation in India is better than some developed countries including the United Kingdom, Germany and Japan, compared by their aggregate level of digital­isation. However, at the level of individual users, India is ranked 12th in terms of digitalisation among the G20 countries.

