RBI likely to absorb inflows via bond index inclusion: JP Morgan economist

The Reserve Bank of India is likely to absorb all the inflows post the JP Morgan bond index inclusion, leading to a minimal effect on the rupee-dollar exchange rate, said Sajjid Chinoy, Managing Director and Chief Economist at JP Morgan.

“My sense is that given past behaviour, the central bank will absorb all of these flows. I think we have to always make the distinction, India's reserves, unlike the rest of Asia, are not earned reserves through current account surpluses, they are borrowed reserves in terms of current account capital flows. So, for every dollar the RBI has, there's a corresponding liability in the economy's timeline. So my sense is that the impact on the rupee will be minimal,” he said.

India’s foreign exchange reserves fell sharply in 2022 post the Russia-Ukraine war as the central bank was actively intervening in the foreign exchange market to curb volatility. The central bank again built up its reserves in 2023 which crossed $600 billion again. Latest data shows India’s foreign exchange reserves were at $617.2 billion at the week ended February 9, down $5.2 billion from the previous week.

Chinoy also highlighted the dynamic relationship between the dollar and the rupee.

When the dollar strengthens, the rupee typically outperforms because the RBI sells dollars, a trend that contrasts with many other emerging market currencies. Conversely, when the dollar weakens and other emerging market currencies rebound, the RBI buys back its dollars, leading to rupee depreciation. He said that if there is anticipation for the dollar to weaken over the next 12 to 18 months as the Federal Reserve implements rate cuts, it presents an opportunity for India, on a trade-weighted basis, to depreciate and potentially gain value.

“So if you're looking at dollar weakness, if over the next 12 to 18 months as the Fed is cutting, this is a good chance for India on a trade-weighted basis to depreciate and gain some value,” he said.

JP Morgan has decided to include government papers – which are issued by the RBI under the fully accessible route (FAR) – in its widely tracked emerging market government bond index (GBI-EM) – a process that will start from June. The inclusion will be phased over a 10-month period, with 1 per cent weight included in each month, till March 31, 2025. Indian bonds will have 10 per cent weight, like China.

With $250 billion of assets under management tracking the index, $25 billion inflows are estimated during the period, said Viquar Shaikh, Head, Index Research Asia at JP Morgan. As per the index inclusion criteria, eligible instruments are required to have notional outstanding above $1 billion (equivalent) and at least 2.5 years remaining maturity.