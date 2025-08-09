Saturday, August 09, 2025 | 05:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India, Oman free trade agreement likely to be announced soon, says official

India, Oman free trade agreement likely to be announced soon, says official

The trade pact text is being translated into Arabic in Oman. After that, the cabinets of both countries will approve the agreement, according to the official.

India Oman

Oman is the third-largest export destination among the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries for India.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The conclusion and signing of the proposed free trade agreement between India and Oman is expected to be announced soon, an official has said.
 
The trade pact text is being translated into Arabic in Oman. After that, the cabinets of both countries will approve the agreement, according to the official.
 
"Both countries have, in principle, decided to announce the conclusion and signing together," the official added.
 
When asked if it would take two to three months, the official said: "Much less" than that.
 
The talks for the agreement, officially termed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), formally began in November 2023.
 

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi, Donald Trump, Trump

Trump vows 'very substantial' tariff hike on India within 24 hours

india uk fta free trade

India-UK FTA: Tariff cuts likely to weigh on Customs duty collectionspremium

Narendra Modi, Keir Starmer

A shift in mindset: India-UK trade deal paves way for those with EU, USpremium

Modi, Narendra Modi, Keir Starmer

Govt to hold 1,000 stakeholder meetings, workshops on India-UK trade pact

Indira Gandhi, Narendra Modi

Indira's India & Modi's Bharat: A comparative look at two political eraspremium

 
In such agreements, two trading partners either significantly reduce or eliminate customs duties on a maximum number of goods traded between them.
 
They also ease norms to promote trade in services and attract investments.
 
Oman is the third-largest export destination among the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries for India. India already has a similar agreement with another GCC member, the UAE, which came into effect in May 2022.
 
The bilateral trade was over USD 10 billion (exports USD 4.06 billion and imports USD 6.55 billion) in 2024-25.
 
India's key imports are petroleum products and urea. These account for over 70 per cent of imports. Other major products are propylene and ethylene polymers, pet coke, gypsum, chemicals, and iron and steel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

The country's foreign exchange reserves have risen by $311 billion since December 2018, when the tenure of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das began. This represents the largest forex jump under any governor to date. India now has th

India's forex reserves fall $9.3 bn on RBI dollar sales, revaluation

Mudra loans, MSME lending, economic growth

US tariff shock puts Indian MSMEs at risk, industry seeks govt supportpremium

Gov. GeM

Nudging more states to mandate procurement through GeM, says CEOpremium

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump signals no more trade talks, Piyush Goyal says parleys still on

Vice Chairman of Niti Aayog Arvind Panagariya

Indian economy is robust: Arvind Panagariya counters Donald Trump's jibe

Topics : free trade agreement Oman CEPA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon