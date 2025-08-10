Sunday, August 10, 2025 | 10:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Indian tech, Make in India behind Operation Sindoor's success: PM Modi

Indian tech, Make in India behind Operation Sindoor's success: PM Modi

The world for the first time saw the new face of India during Operation Sindoor when it demonstrated its ability in destroying the terror hubs deep inside Pakistan, PM Modi said

"Our technology and the strength of Make In India is behind the success of Operation Sindoor," the Prime Minister said. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2025 | 9:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Indian technology and the Make in India initiative were behind the success of Operation Sindoor which brought Pakistan to its knees in a few hours.

The world for the first time saw the new face of India during Operation Sindoor when it demonstrated its ability in destroying the terror hubs deep inside Pakistan, he said.

"The world has seen for the first time India's new face during Operation Sindoor where the Indian military demonstrated the ability to destroy the terror hubs by targeting them deep inside Pakistan and bringing Pakistan to its knees within a few hours," Modi said here at the foundation laying ceremony of Metro Phase-3 project.

 

"Our technology and the strength of Make In India is behind the success of Operation Sindoor," the Prime Minister said.

He added that there was a major role of Bengaluru and its youth in Operation Sindoor.

The Prime Minister underlined that Bengaluru is identified with big cities of the world. Noting that India has to not only compete globally, but also has to lead, he said, "We will progress only when our cities are smart, fast and efficient."  In this context, he said his government's emphasis has been on completing modern infrastructure.

"Urban planning and urban infrastructure are much needed in the 21st century and we have to make cities like Bengaluru future ready," the PM said.

Bengaluru always lived and retained the legacy of the founder of the city Kempe Gowda, and it is making his dream into reality.

"We are seeing Bengaluru as a symbol of the rise of New India. It is a city whose soul has spiritual knowledge and has tech knowledge in its action," Modi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi India Prime Minister Operation Sindoor Technology

First Published: Aug 10 2025 | 9:58 PM IST

