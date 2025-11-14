Friday, November 14, 2025 | 11:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India negotiating trade pact with US, EU, other nations: Piyush Goyal

India negotiating trade pact with US, EU, other nations: Piyush Goyal

The minister added that lowering trade barriers globally will help promote free flow of goods, services and capital

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Visakhapatnam
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said India is negotiating free trade agreements at present with countries, including the US, European Union, New Zealand, Oman, Peru and Chile.

He also said that India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) would be happy to join hands with the state government to develop a world class convention centre - Andhra Mandapam - like Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The minister added that lowering trade barriers globally will help promote free flow of goods, services and capital.

India has already implemented free trade agreements with countries such as UAE, Australia and four nation European bloc EFTA.

 

"We are currently negotiating with the EU, US, Oman, New Zealand, Chile and Peru and many more wanting us to start negotiations," he said here at CII Partnership Summit 2025.

To promote ease of doing business, he said the Centre has removed as many as 42,000 compliances and abolished 1,500 laws.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Gokaldas Exports

Govt may need ₹2,000 cr corpus to implement credit guarantee schemepremium

MSME, Financial Stability Report, lending, money management

₹25K crore export push clears Cabinet hurdle, implementation nextpremium

Economists upbeat on FY25 GDP growth

India's Q2 economic growth may have surpassed RBI's 7% projectionpremium

Montek Singh Ahluwalia

Manmohan Singh was no free market ideologue: Montek Singh Ahluwaliapremium

GST Revamp, automobile manufacturer, Agriculture, GST rate cut

New GST rates help cut Oct inflation by 85 bps to record low 0.25%: Experts

Topics : Piyush Goyal India trade policy India trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Stocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListAlinagar Assembly Election ResultsQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon