Monday, October 06, 2025 | 08:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India's oil demand to hit 9 mn bpd by 2050; coal to stay dominant: BP

India's oil demand to hit 9 mn bpd by 2050; coal to stay dominant: BP

BP projects India's oil demand to grow 80% by 2050 even as renewables surge; coal to retain over 40% share in the energy mix under current trajectory

Oil

BP expects India’s economy to grow at a rate of 5 per cent annually during the 2023–2050 period — double the rate of growth of the global economy.

Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 8:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Renewables are set to grow strongly in India, driven by solar and wind, but coal will remain the dominant source of energy in the “current trajectory” scenario, said global energy giant BP.
 
India’s oil demand is expected to grow to nine million barrels per day (bpd) in 2050, accounting for 10 per cent of total global consumption, up from five million bpd in 2023, said Spencer Dole, chief economist at BP.
 
Coal is likely to remain India’s largest source of energy in BP’s “current trajectory” scenario, with its share in the total energy mix staying above 40 per cent in 2050, while dropping sharply to 16 per cent in the “Below 2 Degree” scenario.
 
 
Coal dominance persists under current trajectory
 
The “current trajectory” scenario reflects the broad pathway along which the global energy system is currently travelling, while the “Below 2 Degree” scenario explores how the system might evolve if the world achieves much deeper cuts in emissions.

Also Read

The outcome was surprising. India was not supposed to overtake China for another few years. Earlier this month, two of the three leading global energy forecasters, whose reports are closely watched by traders, producers and investors, predicted that

BP sees global oil demand peaking at 103 million barrels per day by 2030

oil, refinery, crude oil, oil demand

India's oil demand growth set to outpace China in 2025: Trafigura

The world is switching to electric mobility with breathtaking speed

EV adoption surges in developing nations, challenging oil demand narrative

Nayara

Microsoft's denial to Nayara Energy shows India's overlooked weaknessespremium

oil, crude oil, oil pipeline,

Oil prices gain on summer demand expectations despite wider economy woes

 
The energy giant expects consumption of natural gas in the country to grow by 1–3 per cent annually till 2050, with industrial demand emerging as the key growth driver. 
 
BP said India’s primary energy consumption will grow strongly, with the country accounting for 12 per cent of the world’s demand by 2050 in both scenarios, up from 7 per cent in 2023.
 
“Energy demand increases in all scenarios, driven by robust economic growth and rising prosperity. Renewables grow strongly, driven by solar and wind, but coal remains dominant in the current trajectory,” the company said.
 
Electricity and renewables to drive future energy growth
 
Electricity plays an increasingly important role in meeting India’s energy needs, BP said. By 2050, energy consumed in the form of electricity will grow to over 30 per cent in BP’s “current trajectory” and around 50 per cent in the “Below 2 Degree” scenario, up from about 20 per cent in 2023.
 
In the “current trajectory” scenario, renewable energy is set to become India’s second-largest source of primary energy in 2050, and the largest in the “Below 2 Degree” scenario.
 
India’s carbon emissions are expected to increase by around 60 per cent between 2023 and 2050 in BP’s “current trajectory,” while emissions decline by almost 70 per cent in the “Below 2 Degree” scenario.
 
BP expects India’s economy to grow at a rate of 5 per cent annually during the 2023–2050 period — double the rate of growth of the global economy.

More From This Section

pharma

Indian pharma market grows 7.3% in September, chronic drugs gain traction

rbi, reserve bank of india

RBI's Basel III norms to lower banks' capital requirement from 2027

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump says US got $17 trn in new investments; real number likely lower

Rupee

RBI dollar sale holds rupee steady near record low amid strong bids

NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer

NITI Aayog CEO confident of early India-US trade pact, urges lower tariffs

Topics : Oil demand Indian oil demand Indian oil import economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateNobel Price 2025Latest News LIVEWhat is Toxic DEGBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon