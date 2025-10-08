Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 06:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India's outbound FDI moderates to $4.41 bn in September, shows RBI data

India's outbound FDI moderates to $4.41 bn in September, shows RBI data

While total outward FDI dipped year-on-year, equity commitments tripled to $2.57 billion; Prime Focus, Intas, and Zydus among major overseas investors

Finance, FDI

Sequentially, it rose substantially from $2.59 billion in August 2025, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 6:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s outward foreign direct investment (FDI) moderated marginally to $4.41 billion in September 2025 from $4.81 billion in the same month last year.
 
Sequentially, it rose substantially from $2.59 billion in August 2025, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 
Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, comprises three components — equity, loans, and guarantees.
 
Equity FDI commitments triple year-on-year
 
Outbound equity FDI commitment rose nearly threefold to $2.57 billion in September from $828.1 million a year ago. It was also higher than $1.0 billion recorded in August 2025.

Also Read

artificial intelligence, AI

Gen AI, Agentic AI set to transform India's rapidly-growing payments sector

trade talks

Taking stock of US govt shutdown's impact on trade deal talks, says Goyal

Donald Trump, Sergio Gor

Trump confidant Sergio Gor appointed as next US ambassador to India

Balaji Telefilms

Balaji Telefilms focuses on strengthening Kutingg after ALTT platform ban

US Amraam missile to Pakistan

What Pakistan's AMRAAM missile deal with US mean for its air power

 
Debt (loans) declined to $952.3 million in September 2025 from $1.21 billion in the same month last year. However, this figure was still higher than the $551.2 million seen in August.
 
 
Guarantees for overseas units fell sharply to $892.4 million in September from $2.76 billion a year ago and $1.04 billion in August.
 
Key overseas investments by Indian companies
 
Among major outbound deals, Prime Focus Ltd committed an equity infusion of $348.71 million in its joint venture entity DNEG in Luxembourg.
 
Intas Pharmaceuticals committed $213.03 million in the form of loans to its wholly owned subsidiary Accord Plasma B.V. in the Netherlands.
 
Zydus Wellness committed $355.76 million as guarantees for its wholly owned subsidiary in the United Kingdom, while Zydus Medtech committed $253.33 million in its wholly owned subsidiary in France.
 

More From This Section

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

PM Mitra Park targets over ₹10,000 cr in investment, 100k jobs: UP govt

Pralhad Joshi

India now 3rd largest solar energy producer in world, says Pralhad Joshi

oil, refinery, crude oil, oil demand

Indian refiners likely to import more Russian oil as discounts deepen

Russian Oil

Russian oil traders ask Indian buyers to pay in yuan amid strong China ties

google, google logo

Google to pour $10 bn into Visakhapatnam for massive data hub cluster

Topics : FDI outflow India FDI FDI equity inflows

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 6:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyTATA Capital IPOGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateKantara 2 Box Office CollectionNobel Prize in Chemistry 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon