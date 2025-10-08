India's outbound FDI moderates to $4.41 bn in September, shows RBI data

India’s outward foreign direct investment (FDI) moderated marginally to $4.41 billion in September 2025 from $4.81 billion in the same month last year.
Sequentially, it rose substantially from $2.59 billion in August 2025, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, comprises three components — equity, loans, and guarantees.
Equity FDI commitments triple year-on-year
Outbound equity FDI commitment rose nearly threefold to $2.57 billion in September from $828.1 million a year ago. It was also higher than $1.0 billion recorded in August 2025.
Debt (loans) declined to $952.3 million in September 2025 from $1.21 billion in the same month last year. However, this figure was still higher than the $551.2 million seen in August.
Guarantees for overseas units fell sharply to $892.4 million in September from $2.76 billion a year ago and $1.04 billion in August.
Key overseas investments by Indian companies
Among major outbound deals, Prime Focus Ltd committed an equity infusion of $348.71 million in its joint venture entity DNEG in Luxembourg.
Intas Pharmaceuticals committed $213.03 million in the form of loans to its wholly owned subsidiary Accord Plasma B.V. in the Netherlands.
Zydus Wellness committed $355.76 million as guarantees for its wholly owned subsidiary in the United Kingdom, while Zydus Medtech committed $253.33 million in its wholly owned subsidiary in France.