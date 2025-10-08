Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 08:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India will be the factory of the future, says Dassault Systemes CEO

India will be the factory of the future, says Dassault Systemes CEO

Pascal Daloz says India's innovation, digital capabilities, and engineering talent will make it central to the global AI-driven industrial transformation

Dassault Systemes Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pascal Daloz

Dassault Systemes Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pascal Daloz

Avik Das Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 8:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India is among the major economies that will drive the future of the world as the country combines innovation, imagination, and a skilled workforce, Dassault Systemes Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pascal Daloz said on Wednesday.
 
“India will become the factory of the future with its software-defined economy, and intellectual property will be the new currency in the age of AI,” Daloz said at an event in Bengaluru.
 
The French software maker, which provides technology solutions to automotive, aerospace, and industrial firms, has been betting big on India for the last few years. Dassault Systemes has set a target of $1 billion in revenue from India by 2030, with 25 per cent of its global workforce based here.
   
Dassault expands R&D operations in India
 
Earlier this week, the company announced the inauguration of its new state-of-the-art R&D campus in Pune, which is now its largest centre in India and a critical hub in its global innovation network. 

Also Read

The Dassault Aviation CEO stressed that the Rafale “perfectly meets” the needs of both the French armed forces and the countries that purchased it

Pak claim of downing Rafales during Op Sindoor incorrect: Dassault CEOpremium

Finance, FDI

India's outbound FDI moderates to $4.41 bn in September, shows RBI data

Banks

Domestic savings challenge may constrain bank's private sector funding: S&P

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

Congress must tell who prevented military response after 26/11: PM Modi

PM Modi

PM Modi inaugurates infra projects worth ₹31,850 crore in Maharashtra

 
“India is one of the most innovative nations. Dassault has invested over €100 million to expand its R&D laboratory in Pune and increase capacity by nearly 50 per cent,” Daloz said.
 
He praised India’s engineering talent pool, highlighting the country’s ability to “compete globally at low cost while delivering high quality” because of the large number of engineering graduates entering the workforce every year.
 
Innovation-led growth and digital transformation
 
For Dassault Systemes, revenue from India is led by the transportation and mobility sector, followed by industrial equipment.
 
The company also partners with state governments on skill development, project management systems, and virtual twin city initiatives that use simulation and digital replication technologies for better urban planning.
 
“Virtual twins are the way to explore the future,” Daloz said, underscoring Dassault’s focus on leveraging artificial intelligence, data, and design to transform industries and economies.

More From This Section

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

India aims to secure 10% of global 6G patents: Telecom minister Scindia

Indian Railways

Railways spent ₹1.42 trn on capex in first six months of current fiscal

Venky Mysore

India's cricket economy has just scratched the surface, says KKR CEO

Jharia Coalfield fires

Govt floats draft Coal Mines Employees Provident Fund Bill for discussion

FMCGs

FMCG companies indicate mid single-digit revenue growth in second quarterpremium

Topics : Dassualt Systemes Dassault Aviation Aviation industry IT-software sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 8:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyTATA Capital IPOGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateKantara 2 Box Office CollectionNobel Prize in Chemistry 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon