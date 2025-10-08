Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 08:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / Domestic savings challenge may constrain banks' private sector funding: S&P

Domestic savings challenge may constrain banks' private sector funding: S&P

Banks are likely to rely more on wholesale domestic and international debt for funding as deposits come under pressure, the rating agency said in a statement

Banks

The new nonperforming loan (NPL) formation in corporate lending will average 1.1 per cent annually over the next two years.

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 8:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian banks’ capacity to finance private investments may be constrained due to the reduced scope for tapping into domestic savings, said S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday, noting that customers are turning to alternatives such as mutual funds, equities, and real estate.
 
Banks are likely to rely more on wholesale domestic and international debt for funding as deposits come under pressure, the rating agency said in a statement.
 
“A sharp credit revival — though we don't expect one in the next two years — would stretch banks' funding profiles and force them to rely on alternative funding sources. Cuts to the cash reserve ratio offer relief.” While banks’ loan-to-deposit ratios are competitive regionally, India’s reserve requirements exceed those of many peers.
   
CRISIL Rating, a unit of S&P, last week said a decline in households’ contribution to term deposits and low-cost current account and savings accounts could impact stability and impact banks’ funding costs for the medium to long term. Retail depositors are migrating to alternative investment avenues.
 
The share of households in outstanding bank deposits contracted from 64 per cent in FY20 to 60 per cent in FY25, with non-financial corporations filling the gap with a 4 per cent increase, CRISIL said.

Also Read

rbi, reserve bank of india

RBI's long ECL transition to ensure limited impact on banks: SBI chief

bank of india, BOI

Bank of India's domestic advances rise nearly 15% to ₹5.96 trillion

unclaimed deposits India, RBI unclaimed funds, UDGAM portal deposits, Depositor Education and Awareness Fund, claim unclaimed bank deposits, RBI DEAF scheme, inactive bank accounts India, how to claim dormant deposits, nominee claim bank deposits, le

Q2 loan race: HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank shine; IndusInd deposit books fallpremium

Cheque

Banks move to continuous cheque clearing, funds in hours from October 4

stock market trend, market outlook, nifty outlook, nifty 500, stocks above 200-DMA, trading strategies, market strategy, sbi, reliance, hdfc bank, icici bank, paytm, sail

TMB joins hands with Wegofin Digital Solutions for payment aggregator biz

 
Despite global uncertainty and cautious lending, credit is expected to grow at 11.5-12.5 per cent over FY26 to FY27. Banks’ credit offtake will revive from the second half of FY26 on the back of cuts in goods and services tax rates, Income Tax relief, and potential regulatory easing.
 
About banks’ asset quality risks, S&P said the financial resilience of Indian companies is improving. “Our scenario analysis suggests that Indian banks can easily absorb potential slippages, making them primed for growth," said Geeta Chugh, credit analyst at S&P Global Ratings.
 
The new nonperforming loan (NPL) formation in corporate lending will average 1.1 per cent annually over the next two years. However, the overall rate of new NPL formation is projected to be higher, at 1.7-1.8 per cent, because of more slippages in the small and midsize enterprise and retail segments, said S&P.
 

More From This Section

rbi, reserve bank of india

Top private, PSU banks well placed for ECL transition, says analysts

bank, banks

Results preview: Bank profits to see sharp dent in Q2 on margin pressurepremium

rbi, reserve bank of india

Reserve Bank of India proposes lower capital requirements for bankspremium

Bank holiday on Valmiki Jayanti 2025

Bank holiday today: Are banks open or shut for Valmiki Jayanti? Know more

MSME credit target FY26, MSME loans public sector banks, PSB MSME lending growth, Finance Ministry MSME focus, India MSME sector credit, SBI MSME loan target 2025, PNB MSME lending growth, MSME credit outstanding FY25, MSME loan YTD growth 2025, GNPA

Gross NPAs of banks likely to be 2.3-2.5% by March 2026, says Crisil

Topics : Finance News Banking Industry Indian Banks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 8:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyTATA Capital IPOGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateKantara 2 Box Office CollectionNobel Prize in Chemistry 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon