Home / Economy / News / PM Modi inaugurates infra projects worth ₹31,850 crore in Maharashtra

PM Modi inaugurates infra projects worth ₹31,850 crore in Maharashtra

Projects include the first phase of Navi Mumbai International Airport and the second phase of Mumbai Metro Line 3, connecting South Mumbai with key suburbs

PM Modi

PM Modi highlighted that India aims to become a global Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) hub by the end of the decade, creating employment opportunities.

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 7:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated infrastructure projects worth ₹31,850 crore during his two-day visit to Maharashtra. These include the first phase of the ₹19,650-crore DB Patil International Airport (Navi Mumbai International Airport – NMIA) and the second phase of the ₹12,200-crore Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) connecting Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade.
 
Navi Mumbai International Airport: India’s first fully digitised airport
 
The NMIA, India’s first fully digitised airport, has been designed for multimodal connectivity. Developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) between Adani Airports Holdings Ltd (74 per cent) and CIDCO (26 per cent), the project spans 2,866 acres with two runways planned.
 
 
The airport will be developed in four phases at a total cost of USD 2.4 billion and is expected to be fully operational by 2034.
 
The initial terminal will handle 20 million passengers annually, while the final capacity will reach 90 million passengers and 3.2 million metric tonnes of cargo.

“The airport will make the Mumbai region Asia’s largest connectivity hub. It will help farmers and fishermen access global markets faster, boost small businesses and attract investments,” PM Modi said.
 
Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu said NMIA will ease congestion at the Mumbai airport, expanding passenger capacity from 5 crore to 15 crore. With this, Mumbai becomes India’s first metropolitan city with two international airports.
 
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said NMIA could raise the state’s GDP by 1 per cent and will be India’s first airport connected via water taxi. Maharashtra, which contributes 13.7 per cent to India’s GDP, has a GSDP of USD 536 billion, projected to reach USD 1 trillion by 2030, according to Morgan Stanley.
 
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Boost to South Mumbai connectivity
 
The Aqua Line of Mumbai Metro, costing ₹37,270 crore and spanning 33.5 km from Cuffe Parade to Aarey JVLR with 27 stations, will serve 13 lakh passengers daily.
 
The first phase, between Aarey and Acharya Atre Chowk, was inaugurated in October 2024. “Phase 2B of Metro Line-3 marks a major step forward for Mumbai’s infrastructure and will greatly benefit daily commuters,” the Prime Minister said.
 
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the new metro line will ensure faster, seamless connectivity between South Mumbai and the suburbs, covering key business districts such as Cuffe Parade, Girgaon, and Kalbadevi.
 
State’s next push: Vadhvan Port and offshore airport
 
Looking ahead, Fadnavis said the next focus will be the ₹76,220-crore Vadhvan Port and India’s first offshore airport in the same region. The state government envisions building a “fourth Mumbai” around Vadhvan as part of its long-term development plan.
 
India’s expanding aviation footprint
 
PM Modi highlighted that India aims to become a global Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) hub by the end of the decade, creating employment opportunities.
 
Under the UDAN scheme, 625 routes now connect 90 airports, benefiting over 1.49 crore passengers. India’s airport network has grown from 74 airports in 2014 to 159 in 2024, making it the world’s third-largest domestic aviation market.
 
Mumbai ONE App: Unified transport integration
 
The Prime Minister also inaugurated Mumbai ONE App, India’s first common mobility platform integrating 11 public transport operators across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
 
The app brings together the Suburban Rail, Metro Lines 1, 2A, 7, and 3, Navi Mumbai Metro, Monorail, and bus services operated by BEST, TMT, MBMT, KDMT, and NMMT.

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

