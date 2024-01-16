Sensex (    %)
                        
India reinforces status as preferred investment destination at Davos: Govt

India's presence is marked by securing four distinct spaces at WEF, each dedicated to showcasing the India opportunity and its growth story to global investors

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Jan 16 2024 | 10:23 PM IST

The Commerce and Industry Ministry on Tuesday said India is reinforcing its status as a resilient global economy and a preferred investment destination at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
India's presence is marked by securing four distinct spaces at WEF, each dedicated to showcasing the India opportunity and its growth story to global investors, it added.
The four spaces are - India Engagement Centre, Experience India Centre, India Investment Centre, and We Lead Lounge, the ministry said in a statement.
The India Investment Centre, it said, will serve as the centre for Government-to-Business (G2B) and Business-to-Business (B2B) networking, hosting roundtables and sessions.
Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Rajesh Kumar Singh is participating in the meeting.
"At WEF, a total of 21 sessions will be held over the span of 5 days. India will be showcasing its opportunity and opening doors for discussion on manufacturing, technology, sustainability, mobility, startups, healthcare, and AI," it said.

World Economic Forum Davos Commerce ministry India economy Investment

Jan 16 2024 | 10:23 PM IST

