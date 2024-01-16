Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Bond market expects RBI to change policy stance in February review

Continuous VRR indicates accommodative approach on liquidity

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Photo: Bloomberg

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 7:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bond market participants are expecting the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to change its stance in the February policy review to neutral from withdrawal of accommodation, citing the continuous Variable Rate Repo (VRR) auctions. This optimism stems from the perception that the central bank is adopting an accommodative approach towards liquidity.

“RBI is trying to adjust liquidity and bring it close to neutral or zero. The way RBI spoke in the last policy, it doesn't look like they want to hike anytime soon,” said Naveen Singh, vice-president of ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“If they don't want to cut now, but they also don't want to hike, then what's the point of keeping the withdrawal of accommodation stance? They can very well come to a neutral stance. And a neutral stance doesn't stop RBI from hiking if they want. They should not unexpectedly change to an accommodative stance, but at least to the neutral stance,” Singh said.

Jayanth Varma, an external member of the monetary policy committee of the RBI, was the only one to recommend a neutral stance during the December policy review.

Consequently, the market has been strategically taking long positions in the government bond market, said dealers. “A majority of the people, if not everyone, is taking long positions (buying) because the market is factoring that the RBI should change its stance in February,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond has fallen by 3 basis points in January so far. In December, the yield had fallen by 11 basis points.

However, a segment within the market holds the view that the central bank could persist with its stance of withdrawing accommodation and may delay any change until at least April.

“A minority section of the market thinks that a change in stance in February is possible. But the general view is that April is when the change in stance happens,” said Vijay Sharma, senior executive vice-president at PNB Gilts. “Even after this Rs 1.75 trillion VRR, the liquidity is still in deficit mode. While it is apparent that through the recent consecutive VRR auctions, RBI is ensuring that tightness in liquidity is not stretched beyond a point, it is too early to say that RBI is taking an accommodative stance. So, it is still a wait and watch situation,” he added.

Also Read

Last date to apply for new Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranche today: Details

Sovereign Gold Bond scheme 2023-24 tranche III: All your FAQs answered here

Banks bid 2.5 times at Rs 4.75 trn against notified amount at VRR auction

Reserve Bank of India to conduct 7-day variable rate repo auction on Friday

RBI to banks: Report all digital frauds not just those above Rs 1 lakh

Govt may extend concessional 15% tax for new production units by a year: EY

State govt's borrowing cost begins to ease, declines by 7 bps to 7.65%

Chinese economy growing, open for business: China's Premier Li Qiang at WEF

Private capital expenditure to pick up in coming years: MPC member Varma

'Engineering goods exports grow 10.20% in Dec amid global challenges'


The central bank has been conducting Variable Rate Repo auctions to infuse liquidity into the banking system. In the 13-day VRR auction conducted by the RBI on Friday, bids were received for Rs 3.92 trillion, against a notified amount of Rs 1.75 trillion.

In the preceding VRR auctions, the central bank received strong demand, with banks submitting bids ranging between 2.5 to 3.2 times the bidding amounts due to tight liquidity conditions in the system. Liquidity remained largely in deficit mode in the third quarter. The central bank had conducted a VRR auction after six months on December 15.

The deficit liquidity in the banking system widened to Rs 2.1 trillion on Monday, according to the data by the central bank.

Market participants observed that despite the higher-than-expected US Consumer Price Index (CPI), the US Treasury yield softened, reinforcing the anticipation of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve in March. On the domestic front, the CPI data came in lower than expected, heightening expectations that the RBI might change its approach towards liquidity tightening.
Topics : Reserve Bank of India Bond markets Consumer Price Index repo rate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 7:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LivePOCO X6 5G SeriesJio Republic Day OfferAnimal Movie OTT ReleaseDelhi Air QualityTop Investment OptionsDelhi Airport Flight StatusBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon