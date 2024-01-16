Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Govt may extend concessional 15% tax for new production units by a year: EY

EY in its Budget expectations report also said that in the interim Budget, the government would continue its focus on ease of paying taxes, while legislative reforms will stay work-in-progress

manufacturing

In the Budget presented on February 1, 2023, the government extended the concessional 15 per cent corporate tax rate for new manufacturing units by one more year till March 2024

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 7:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government may extend the concessional 15 per cent income tax rate for corporates to set up new manufacturing units by one year till March 31, 2025, to encourage private investments, EY said in its 2024 Budget expectation report.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the interim Budget for 2024-25 on February 1.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
EY in its Budget expectations report also said that in the interim Budget, the government would continue its focus on ease of paying taxes, while legislative reforms will stay work-in-progress.
To encourage more investment in the manufacturing sector and exports, the interim Budget may extend the sunset date for commencing manufacturing from March 31, 2024, till March 31, 2025, for companies availing 15 per cent concessional income tax rate, EY said.
The government in 2019 announced that any new domestic company incorporated on or after October 1, 2019, making fresh investment in manufacturing, will have the option to pay income tax at the rate of 15 per cent if they commenced their production on or before March 31, 2023.
In the Budget presented on February 1, 2023, the government extended the concessional 15 per cent corporate tax rate for new manufacturing units by one more year till March 2024.
The EY report also said that while global growth prospects remain subdued, India is expected to clock a 7 per cent growth in the current fiscal, led by its resilient domestic demand.
In the medium term, India's growth is critically dependent on its saving and investment rates. It is the household sector financial savings that become available for investment by the public and the private corporate sectors, EY said.

Also Read

ADB commits concessional loan to India under Green Financing facility

Paying road tax online in India: Everything you need to know about this tax

New Year 2024: First and last countries on earth to welcome New Year 2024

Explained: How consultants and freelancers can file their ITR

Happy Gujarati New Year 2023: History, importance, celebrations, wishes

State govt's borrowing cost begins to ease, declines by 7 bps to 7.65%

Chinese economy growing, open for business: China's Premier Li Qiang at WEF

Private capital expenditure to pick up in coming years: MPC member Varma

'Engineering goods exports grow 10.20% in Dec amid global challenges'

Time to rebuild trust, cooperation with each other: WEF Chair Klaus Schwab

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : manufacturing tax exemption tax PLI scheme

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 7:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LivePOCO X6 5G SeriesJio Republic Day OfferAnimal Movie OTT ReleaseDelhi Air QualityTop Investment OptionsDelhi Airport Flight StatusBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon