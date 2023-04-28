close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India's core sector output grows 3.6% in March, shows govt data

The production of coal, fertilisers, steel, natural gas and refinery products increased in March 2023 over the corresponding month of last year, data showed

Agencies New Delhi
core sector output

Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 5:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's core sector output registered a growth of 3.6 per cent year-on-year in March as against 6 per cent in the previous month, government data showed on Friday
The production of coal, fertilisers, steel, natural gas and refinery products increased in March 2023 over the corresponding month of last year, data showed.

Infrastructure output “which comprises eight sectors, including coal and electricity, accounting for nearly 40% of industrial output” rose 7.6% in the April 2022 to March 2023 financial year, the data showed.

Also Read

Budget 2023 to increase capex for infra projects for growth: Experts

Growth of core sector output recovers to 3-month high in September

Core sector output slows to 3-month low of 6% in Feb, crude production dips

Core sector output sees rebound, grows by 7.9% in Sept against 5.4% YoY

Core sector output rises by 5.4% in November vs 3.2% YoY: Govt data

At $584.25 billion, forex reserves ease from over nine-month highs

National Pension System scheme: PFRDA issued guidelines for exit request

Uptick in PF enrolment, 1.38 cr net users joined EPFO scheme in 2021-22

Higher loan limits to enterprises addressing 'Missing Middle problem': SBI

I-T lens on big spenders, aims to widen taxpayer base by 10% in FY24

Topics : Core Sector India's infrastructure industrial output

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 5:37 PM IST

Latest News

View More

National Pension System scheme: PFRDA issued guidelines for exit request

PFRDA
2 min read

Uptick in PF enrolment, 1.38 cr net users joined EPFO scheme in 2021-22

Provident fund, PF
5 min read

Higher loan limits to enterprises addressing 'Missing Middle problem': SBI

cash, currency, notes, funds, investment, shares, growth, profit, loss, tax, money, income, earnings
2 min read
Premium

I-T lens on big spenders, aims to widen taxpayer base by 10% in FY24

tax
4 min read

India-UAE agreement: Easier norms for gold import on the anvil

Gold
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

I-T lens on big spenders, aims to widen taxpayer base by 10% in FY24

tax
4 min read

Railway network in 14 states 100% electrified in FY23, Northeast lags

railway tracks
3 min read
Premium

After a slow start, PLI scheme may switch on the afterburners in FY24

Illustration: Binay Sinha
6 min read

India-UAE agreement: Easier norms for gold import on the anvil

Gold
2 min read

Higher loan limits to enterprises addressing 'Missing Middle problem': SBI

cash, currency, notes, funds, investment, shares, growth, profit, loss, tax, money, income, earnings
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon