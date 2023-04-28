India's core sector output grows 3.6% in March, shows govt data

India's core sector output registered a growth of 3.6 per cent year-on-year in March as against 6 per cent in the previous month, government data showed on Friday
The production of coal, fertilisers, steel, natural gas and refinery products increased in March 2023 over the corresponding month of last year, data showed.
Infrastructure output “which comprises eight sectors, including coal and electricity, accounting for nearly 40% of industrial output” rose 7.6% in the April 2022 to March 2023 financial year, the data showed.