close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

National Pension System scheme: PFRDA issued guidelines for exit request

National Pension System issued a circular to upload Withdrawal/ KYC documents to enable parallel processing exit and annuity to benefit subscribers

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
PFRDA

PFRDA

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 1:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) issued a circular on February 22, 2023, mandating the National Pension Scheme (NPS) subscribers to upload a few documents effective April 1, 2023.

In the circular, the documents were made mandatory by PFRDA in the interest of subscribers to give them timely payment of annuity income. To leverage these benefits, subscribers need to upload their documents with effect from April 1.

Documents required to upload

The PFRDA asked all the subscribers and associated nodal officers/POPs/ Corporate to upload documents in their respective CRA user interface. The uploaded documents must be legible. Here is the list of documents required:

  • NPS Exit/ Withdrawal Form
  • Proof of Identity and Address as specified in the Withdrawal form
  • Bank account Proof
  • Copy of PRAN card

Steps for processing Exit requests by subscribers (Government or Non-Government) - Online Mode

Exit requests by subscribers

  1. First, log in to your CRA system to initiate an exit request
  2. Subscribers will receive relevant messages regarding e-Sign/OTP authentication, authorization of request by Nodal Office/POP etc. 
  3. Details like address, Bank details, nominee details etc. will be auto-populated from the NPS account at the time of subscribers initiation.
  4. Subscribers need to select their fund allocation percentage for lump sum/annuity, annuity details, etc. 
  5. Subscriber's bank details will be verified via online Bank Account Verification (Penny drop facility).
  6. They must upload KYC documents such as s (Identity & Address Proof), copy of PRAN card/ePRAN and Bank Proof during the submission of exit request.
Subscribers will authorise the request with the following process to make it paperless:
  • a. OTP Authentication: Distinct OTPs will be delivered on the Mobile Number and email ID of the Subscribers.
  • b. e-Sign: Subscribers will e-Sign the request using Aadhaar. 
To exit the National Pension Scheme, you can withdraw the funds before or after reaching the retirement age of 60. On exit, they can utilise 40 per cent of the accumulated amount to purchase an annuity from an Annuity Service Provider (ASP). The balance amount can be withdrawn lump sum if the amount is less than 5 lakhs.

Also Read

Govt will set up a committee to review pension scheme: FM tells Parliament

Old pension scheme: Is politics trumping economics?

Changed and new rules for National Pension Scheme: All you need to know

NPS guaranteed return product to have floating rates, reset every year

Old Pension Scheme applicable to all CAPF personnel: Delhi High Court

Uptick in PF enrolment, 1.38 cr net users joined EPFO scheme in 2021-22

Higher loan limits to enterprises addressing 'Missing Middle problem': SBI

I-T lens on big spenders, aims to widen taxpayer base by 10% in FY24

India-UAE agreement: Easier norms for gold import on the anvil

After a slow start, PLI scheme may switch on the afterburners in FY24

Topics : National Pension Scheme Pensions PFRDA

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 2:05 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Uptick in PF enrolment, 1.38 cr net users joined EPFO scheme in 2021-22

Provident fund, PF
5 min read

Higher loan limits to enterprises addressing 'Missing Middle problem': SBI

cash, currency, notes, funds, investment, shares, growth, profit, loss, tax, money, income, earnings
2 min read
Premium

I-T lens on big spenders, aims to widen taxpayer base by 10% in FY24

tax
4 min read

India-UAE agreement: Easier norms for gold import on the anvil

Gold
2 min read
Premium

After a slow start, PLI scheme may switch on the afterburners in FY24

Illustration: Binay Sinha
6 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

I-T lens on big spenders, aims to widen taxpayer base by 10% in FY24

tax
4 min read

Railway network in 14 states 100% electrified in FY23, Northeast lags

railway tracks
3 min read
Premium

After a slow start, PLI scheme may switch on the afterburners in FY24

Illustration: Binay Sinha
6 min read

India-UAE agreement: Easier norms for gold import on the anvil

Gold
2 min read

Higher loan limits to enterprises addressing 'Missing Middle problem': SBI

cash, currency, notes, funds, investment, shares, growth, profit, loss, tax, money, income, earnings
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon