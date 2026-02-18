India's crude oil import bill drops 19% in January on softer global prices

The pronounced decline in the crude oil import bill came as the Indian basket crude price averaged $63.08 a barrel in January, a significant drop of $17.12/bbl from $80.20/bbl recorded last year, according to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC).

India purchased 21.1 million tonnes (MT) of crude oil in January 2026, as against 21.2 MT imported in the same month last year.

Crude oil prices have fallen dramatically over concerns of a potential supply glut amid weak demand in the international market.

In the April–January period, India’s crude oil import bill declined 12 per cent to $100.4 billion from $114.1 billion last year.

A significant part of India’s imports, crude oil and petroleum products account for more than 20 per cent of the country’s overall import bill. Lower energy prices are a big positive for India as the country imports nearly 90 per cent of its crude oil requirements and almost 50 per cent of natural gas needs.

Besides crude oil, India also imports liquefied natural gas (LNG) and petroleum products such as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), while exporting products such as diesel and petrol. The net oil and gas bill of India fell by 12.8 per cent YoY to $9.5 billion in January and 12 per cent YoY during the April–January period to $97 billion.

India’s LNG imports rose by 15.3 per cent in January from last year to 2,808 million standard cubic metres (MSCM), while petroleum, oil and lubricants (POL) products’ imports increased by 0.5 per cent YoY in the month.