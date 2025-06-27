Friday, June 27, 2025 | 08:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India's economy to hold top spot for growth, but weaknesses remain: Poll

India's economy to hold top spot for growth, but weaknesses remain: Poll

Private sector spending is still trailing far behind, and analysts generally agree the economy is still failing to create enough quality jobs for its large young population

India, Indians, mumbai, population, economy

Gross domestic product was forecast to expand 6.4 per cent in the current fiscal year ending March 2026 | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters BENGALURU
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 8:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian economy will grow at a mostly steady pace this fiscal year and next after marking a four-year low in 2024-25, according to economists polled by Reuters, who have mostly either kept their forecasts unchanged or made marginal upgrades.

That stable outlook comes despite the Reserve Bank of India cutting interest rates by a full percentage point since early this year, including an unexpected 50 basis point reduction on June 6, to boost growth in the face of rising global uncertainties.

But the world's fastest-growing major economy still earns that title mostly because government capital expenditure remains strong.

Gross domestic product was forecast to expand 6.4 per cent in the current fiscal year ending March 2026, the June 17-26 Reuters poll of 51 economists found.

 

That is weaker than 6.5 per cent reported for fiscal year 2024-25, which was the slowest since 2020-21. Growth was forecast to pick up modestly to 6.7 per cent in FY 2026-27.

Also Read

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

India on track to be $5 trn economy by 2027 despite global risks: Goyal

credit card

Credit card spends up 14.5% to ₹1.89 trn in May 2025; HDFC, SBI lead

Premiumgrowth gdp economy

Without structural changes to economy, India risks its demographic dividend

Indian carriers ready to splurge on new planes in booming aviation market

Indian carriers hit by Iran-led airspace closures after US base strike

PMI, PMI INDIA

Private sector business activity rises to 14-month high in June: PMI data

That marks a slight upgrade from last month's poll, which had medians of 6.3 per cent and 6.5 per cent, respectively.

"Most of the growth that was happening was mainly because of the capital expenditures of the government, which will flatten out," said Indranil Pan, chief economist at Yes Bank.

Private sector spending is still trailing far behind, and analysts generally agree the economy is still failing to create enough quality jobs for its large young population.

"One of the biggest challenges for India at the current juncture ... is per capita income. Job creation has not been strong enough to generate the income needed to support sustainable economic growth," Pan added.

Some economists said there may be downgrades to the GDP outlook in the coming months if New Delhi fails to secure a trade agreement with Washington before the 90-day pause on tariffs comes to an end on July 9.

Trade talks between the two sides have stalled over auto parts, steel and farm goods, Indian officials with direct knowledge told Reuters on Thursday, dashing hopes of a deal ahead of US President Donald Trump's deadline to impose reciprocal tariffs.

But ANZ economist Dhiraj Nim wrote they have upgraded their FY 2026 growth forecast on hopes that the two countries would reach a trade deal.

"Even so, growth will remain below potential in a challenging global environment, warranting policy support," he added.

The RBI shifted its policy stance to "neutral" from "accommodative" on June 6, signalling a likely end to its shallowest rate-cutting cycle in over a decade.

But economists are divided on whether there would be a long pause or another 25-basis-point cut in the final three months of the year.

Just over half of respondents - 28 of 53 - expected the repo rate to stay at 5.50 per cent in the fourth quarter, while the rest forecast it at 5.25 per cent or lower.

Consumer inflation was expected to average 3.6 per cent this fiscal year before rising to 4.3 per cent next year, the poll showed.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump

'Very big' trade deal with India soon: Trump as he signs pact with China

PremiumRupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Rupee rises to two-week high as dollar weakens on Trump-Fed rate cut talk

WTO, World Trade Organization

Global trade rebound may fade as export orders lose momentum, warns WTO

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI rate cuts still possible despite neutral stance, says MPC member

finance ministry

IBPS allowed to use Aadhaar to verify candidates in bank exams

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Indian Economy Indian economic growth India GDP India GDP growth Interest Rates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 8:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025Millionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon