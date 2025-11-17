Monday, November 17, 2025 | 03:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / India's exports fall 11.8% to $34.38 in Oct as imports rise on gold, silver

India's exports fall 11.8% to $34.38 in Oct as imports rise on gold, silver

Gold imports jumped to USD 14.72 bn in the last month against USD 4.92 bn recorded in the same month last year

gold

Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's exports contracted 11.8 per cent to USD 34.38 billion in October, showed government data released on Monday.

Imports jumped 16.63 per cent to USD 76.06 billion.

The country's trade deficit stood at USD 41.68 billion during the reporting month.

Imports surged due to increased shipments of gold and silver.

Gold imports jumped to USD 14.72 bn in the last month against USD 4.92 bn recorded in the same month last year.

The country's exports to the United States declined to USD 6.3 bn in October as against USD 6.9 bn registered in the year-ago month, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal told reporters here.

 

During April-October this fiscal, exports increased marginally by 0.63 per cent to USD 254.25 billion. At the same time, imports rose 6.37 per cent to USD 451.08 billion, the commerce ministry data showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

