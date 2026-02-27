Friday, February 27, 2026 | 04:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India's April-January fiscal deficit at 63% of 2025-26 target: Govt data

India's April-January fiscal deficit at 63% of 2025-26 target: Govt data

Net tax receipts at 20.94 trillion rupees, up from ₹19 trillion collected in the same period a year ago.

target, gdp, economy, fiscal deficit

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 4:24 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

India's fiscal deficit in April-January was ₹9.8 trillion ($107.69 billion) or 63% of the estimate for the financial year ending March 31, government data showed on Friday.
 
Key Numbers:
 
Net tax receipts at ₹20.94 trillion, up from ₹19 trillion collected in the same period a year ago.
 
Non-tax revenue at ₹5.57 trillion, compared with ₹4.7 trillion a year ago.
 
Total government expenditure at ₹36.9 trillion compared with ₹35.7 trillion a year earlier.
 
Capital expenditure, or spending on building physical infrastructure, at ₹8.4 trillion against ₹7.6 trillion a year ago.
  

More From This Section

Modi

PM Modi proposes reform charter to boost collaboration for Viksit Bharat

gross domestic product, GDP Growth

India's Q3FY26 GDP growth slows to 7.8% from 8.4% in Q2 on new series

Piyush Goyal

India-US trade deal will be 'rebalanced' if situation changes: Piyush Goyal

rupee, money, Indian rupee, finance, economy, currency

India's growth may outpace current estimates after GDP data overhaul

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal (centre), with US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick (left) and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: @PiyushGoyal/X)

Howard Lutnick meets Piyush Goyal, holds 'highly productive' trade talks

Topics : Fiscal Deficit Budget estimates Fiscal deficit target

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 4:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Highlights Stocks to Watch TodayStock Market Crash TodayOil Price OutlookIndia Semifinal Qualification ScenarioGold and Silver Rate todayDelhi Excise Policy CasePak Open War Against AfghanistanHoliday in MarchPakistan Afghanistan Conflict