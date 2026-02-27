India's April-January fiscal deficit at 63% of 2025-26 target: Govt data

India's fiscal deficit in April-January was ₹9.8 trillion ($107.69 billion) or 63% of the estimate for the financial year ending March 31, government data showed on Friday.

Key Numbers:

Net tax receipts at ₹20.94 trillion, up from ₹19 trillion collected in the same period a year ago.

Non-tax revenue at ₹5.57 trillion, compared with ₹4.7 trillion a year ago.

Total government expenditure at ₹36.9 trillion compared with ₹35.7 trillion a year earlier.

Capital expenditure, or spending on building physical infrastructure, at ₹8.4 trillion against ₹7.6 trillion a year ago.