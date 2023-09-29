close
Sensex (0.49%)
65828.41 + 320.09
Nifty (0.59%)
19638.30 + 114.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.25%)
5883.30 + 72.60
Nifty Midcap (1.08%)
40537.05 + 433.00
Nifty Bank (0.64%)
44584.55 + 283.60
Heatmap

India's foreign exchange reserves fall to 4-month low of $590.70 billion

Over the last few trading sessions, the RBI has been likely selling dollars via public sector banks to prevent the rupee from falling to a record low against the dollar, traders said

US Dollar, dollar

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 5:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's foreign exchange reserves fell for a third straight week and were at a four-month low of $590.70 billion as of Sept. 22, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed on Friday.
That was a decrease of $2.3 billion from the previous week.
 
Reserves had fallen by a total of $5.9 billion in the prior two weeks.
 
The central bank intervenes in the spot and forwards markets to prevent runaway moves in the rupee.
 
Over the last few trading sessions, the RBI has been likely selling dollars via public sector banks to prevent the rupee from falling to a record low against the dollar, traders said.
 
Apart from the central bank's intervention, changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in the RBI's reserves.
 

Also Read

Rupay forex card out soon: Should you pick one over a credit/ debit card?

India's forex reserves edge towards $600 billion, hit near 1-year high

India's forex reserves up $1.65 bn to $586.4 bn, shows RBI data

At $584.25 billion, forex reserves ease from over nine-month highs

Foreign exchange reserves at $578.45 bn, snaps 2-week rise, shows RBI data

National Highway projects worth Rs 3,659 cr inaugurated in Maha's Washim

India's fiscal deficit rises to Rs 6.42 trillion, 36% of FY24 target

ADB unlocks $100 bn funding capacity with capital management reforms

India imports of Russian, Iraqi oil rebound in Sept after hitting 7-mth low

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake sale

Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.
 
For the week the forex reserves data pertains, the rupee had risen 0.2% against the dollar and traded in a range of 82.8225 and 83.2725.
 
The rupee ended at 83.04 on Friday, down 0.1% for the week.
Topics : foreign exchange Forex reserves India economy

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 5:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Stock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 29 Schedule

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT CityJalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 29 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian games LIVE updates Day 5: India win 2 Gold, 3 Silver; Medal tally 31

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake saleSugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon