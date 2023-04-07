Foreign exchange reserves at $578.45 bn, snaps 2-week rise, shows RBI data

India's foreign exchange reserves retreated from more than eight-month highs to $578.45 billion as of the week ended March 31, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) statistical supplement showed on Friday.
That is a decrease of around $380 million from the previous week.
The central bank intervenes in the spot and forwards markets to prevent runaway moves in the rupee which affects the overall reserves position while changes also stem from valuation gains or losses.
A comfortable level of foreign exchange reserves will further bolster macroeconomic stability, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said while announcing the bank's monetary policy decision on Thursday.
The rupee moved in an orderly manner in 2022 and continues to do so in 2023, Das said.
In the week for which the forex reserves data pertains, the rupee ended 0.38% higher against the dollar, having traded in a range of 82.08 to 82.4250 to the dollar.
Also Read
MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24
India's forex reserves touch $524.5 bn, lowest level since July 2020
No change: MPC presses 'pause' after hiking rate by 250 bps since May 2022
RBI monetary policy: Will the central bank hike repo rate again tomorrow?
RBI repo rate decision: When and where to watch speech of governor Das
Panel to review pension scheme: Difference between NPS and OPS explained
Centre notifies committee on pension schemes for govt employees
RBI monetary policy review: What led to the interest rate pause?
It's just a pause, not a pivot, says Shaktikanta Das on RBI's status quo
Sebi asks investment advisers to display info prominently in advertisements
In the current holiday-shortened week, the rupee strengthened past 82 per dollar for the first time since mid-March to end at 81.8850 on Thursday.