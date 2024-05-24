Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India's forex kitty reaches new high of $648.7 bn after $4.55 bn jump

This is the third consecutive week of increase in the overall kitty, which had increased by $2.561 billion to $644.151 billion in the previous reporting week ended May 17

dollars

India's reserve position with the IMF was down $168 million to $4.327 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's forex reserves jumped $4.549 billion to a new all-time high of $648.7 billion for the week ended May 17, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.
This is the third consecutive week of increase in the overall kitty, which had increased by $2.561 billion to $644.151 billion in the previous reporting week ended May 17.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
For the week ended April 5, the reserves had hit an all time high of $648.562 billion following multiple weeks of increases.
In the week ended May 10, foreign currency assets -- a major component of the reserves -- increased $3.361 billion to $569.009 billion, the data released on Friday showed.
 
Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound, and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.
Gold reserves increased $1.244 billion to $57.195 billion during the week, the RBI said.
The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up $113 million to $18.168 billion, the apex bank said.
India's reserve position with the IMF was down $168 million to $4.327 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Forex Forex reserves finance sector RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 24 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEPune Porsche crashTBSE results 2024IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 MatchIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon