Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India's forex kitty jumps $2.95 bn to new all-time high of $645.58 bn

The country's forex kitty had in September 2021 reached an all-time high of $642.453 billion

The FPIs, which saw the rupee appreciate against their home currencies, accounted for Rs 13.9 trillion in equity assets under custody

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 6:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's foreign exchange reserves increased $2.951 billion to $645.583 billion for the week ended March 29, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.
This is the sixth consecutive week of a jump in overall reserves. The kitty had increased $140 million to $642.631 billion in the previous reporting week.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The country's forex kitty had in September 2021 reached an all-time high of $642.453 billion. The reserves took a hit as the central bank deployed the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments since last year.
For the week ended March 29, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased $2.354 billion to $570.618 billion, data released on Friday showed.
Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound, and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.
Gold reserves increased $673 million to $52.16 billion during the week, the RBI said.
The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down $73 million to $18.145 billion, the apex bank said.
India's reserve position with the IMF was also down $2 million to $4.66 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Forex reserves kitty jumps $6.55 billion to $625.63 billion: RBI data

Forex reserves jump by $9.11 bn to $615.97 bn for week ending Dec 15: RBI

India's forex kitty expands $10.47 billion to $636.095 billion: RBI data

India's forex kitty rises by $6.40 billion to $642.50 billion: RBI data

Forex reserves increase by $1.153 bn to $585.895 bn, shows RBI data

India building up gold reserves as part of forex deployment: RBI Guv Das

Average salary hike in India likely to be 8-11% this year: Randstad India

India to stop importing urea by end of 2025, says Mansukh Mandaviya

Subramanian's remark on 8% growth projection for India not ours, says IMF

RBI wants inflation elephant in the forest. Can pricier oil bring it back?

Topics : Forex reserves foreign exchange earings Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 6:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayIndian RupeeLok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon