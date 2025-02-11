Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 05:51 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India plans to cut tariffs on 30 products to avoid US reciprocal duties

India plans to cut tariffs on 30 products to avoid US reciprocal duties

India may cut tariffs on over 30 products and boost US imports in defence and energy to avoid higher reciprocal duties from Washington, aiming to ease trade tensions and strengthen ties

India US Flag

Image: Shutterstock

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India is reportedly considering lowering tariffs on more than 30 products and increasing its imports of US defence and energy goods, in an effort to prevent higher reciprocal duties from Washington, The Economic Times reported, citing a Nomura report.
 
The report indicates that India has been working to avert trade disputes with the US. In its latest Union Budget, the government reduced import duties on several items, including electronics, textiles, and premium motorcycles.
 
To further strengthen diplomatic ties, India has also agreed to repatriate over 100 illegal Indian immigrants. Now, the country is exploring additional tariff reductions on luxury cars, solar cells, and chemicals to ensure smooth trade relations, the report stated.
 
 
The report warns that if India does not lower tariffs on American goods, the US may respond with similar measures against Indian exports.
 
For instance, if India imposes a 25 per cent tariff on US automobiles, Washington could implement an equivalent duty on Indian vehicles. US President Donald Trump, who has previously criticised India's trade policies, has pushed for “reciprocal tariffs” to ensure American exports receive fair treatment.

Also Read

Iran, Iran flag

Iran loosens import curbs on cars, iPhones in bid to mask its economic woes

paper mill

Budget's MSME, manufacturing push boosts paper sector; imports a concern

Manila: President Donald Trump, right, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands during a bilateral meeting at the ASEAN Summit at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017

India considering lowering tariffs on some high-end products from US

Sr Lanka, Sri lanka flag

Sri Lanka lifts ban on vehicle import placed in 2020 due to pandemic

tariffs on Canada

Tariffs could drive prices higher: Top Ikea retailer warns in Davos

 
Nomura's analysis points out that India's tariff rates are relatively high compared to other nations, making it susceptible to US retaliatory actions. The US remains India's largest export market, accounting for around 18 per cent of total exports, which contributed approximately 2.2 per cent to India's GDP in FY24, the news report mentioned.  
 
India's trade surplus with the US has been increasing, reaching nearly $38 billion in 2024. Major Indian exports to the US include industrial machinery, gems and jewellery, pharmaceuticals, fuels, iron and steel, textiles, vehicles, and chemicals.
 
Trump has previously referred to India as the “tariff king” and has urged the country to increase purchases of American-made security equipment. In recent talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he has emphasised the need for a balanced bilateral trade relationship.
 
To avoid higher reciprocal tariffs, the report suggests that India is exploring potential trade agreements with the US. In the medium term, India also aims to deepen economic ties with Washington and attract American supply chains to set up operations in the country.

PM Modi's visit to the US

 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the United States on Wednesday, where discussions related to tariff cuts, and energy and defence imports are expected to be on the agenda.
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming meeting with President Trump in Washington on Friday is expected to address key issues related to tariffs and trade.

More From This Section

V Anantha Nageswaran, Nageswaran, Anantha

Rupee depreciation may slow if inflation remains in control: CEA Nageswaran

India Russia, India-Russia flag

US sanctions should not hinder oil trade with India: Russian official

oil bidding, oil and gas auction, gas auction, gas bidding, OALP, OALP auction, OALPX

Govt opens 10th round of bidding for oil & gas assets, largest yet

PremiumDonald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump's metal tariffs put India exports at risk, spark glut fears

income, spending, saving

Conveyance tops non-food household spending in 2023-24: HCES data

Topics : Donald Trump Narendra Modi import tariffs United States United States Trade BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayFIR against Ranveer AllahbadiaGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEMarket Crash TodayHoliday TomorrowLava Prowatch X Launch DateBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon