India to safeguard interests of SMEs in diamond industry: Piyush Goyal

India to safeguard interests of SMEs in diamond industry: Piyush Goyal

In a post on X, Goyal said, 'Met with the delegation of Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) led by their President and other stakeholders from the diamond industry.'

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Jaipur: Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal speaks at a session during the Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit, in Jaipur, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Jan 21 2025 | 6:53 AM IST

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, who is in Brussels, met with the delegation of Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) on Monday and asserted that India will safeguard the interests of its small and medium enterprises and individuals in the diamond industry.

In a post on X, Goyal said, "Met with the delegation of Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) led by their President and other stakeholders from the diamond industry. Conveyed India's stand on safeguarding the interests of our Small & Medium Enterprises and individuals in the diamond industry."

During the meeting, Goyal requested the European Commission trade commissioner to extend the deadline for technology-based certification in the diamond sector.

 

"Also, deliberated on the progress of the request made to the Trade Commissioner regarding an extension of the deadline for technology-based certification, highlighting its crucial role in supporting Indian small businesses and protecting consumer interests in the diamond sector," Goyal said on X.

Earlier, Union Minister Piyush Goyal held discussion with senior management of several European companies and heads of business associations in Brussels.

"Had a wonderful interaction with senior management of several European companies and heads of business associations in Brussels," Goyal said on X.

During the discussion with senior management of several European companies and heads of business associations Goyal called upon captains of industry to explore India's fullest potential.

"Conveyed to them India's commitment to a fair, equitable, and commercially meaningful Free Trade Agreement. Underlined that India offers a great investment opportunity and called upon captains of industry to explore its fullest potential," Goyal said on X.

Goyal also met with Maros Sefcovic, the European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, in Brussels from January 18 to 19 and engaged in high-level dialogue with the Commissioner.

As part of their discussions, the two leaders outlined directions for both sides to work together on establishing a mutually beneficial trade and investment agenda, as well as a roadmap for a Free Trade Agreement.

They also reviewed progress within the India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) and agreed to resolve any legacy issues, the press release stated.

Both sides committed to continuous consultations at the senior official and ministerial levels, ensuring that global challenges are met with strong, aligned efforts. Senior officials from both sides were present at the meeting, underscoring the importance of ongoing collaboration.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 6:53 AM IST

