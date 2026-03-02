India's industrial output falls to 4.8% in Jan against 7.8% in Dec 2025.

India’s industrial output, as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), stood at 4.8 per cent in January 2026, compared to 7.8 per cent in December 2025, according to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Monday. On a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, the output fell from 5.2 per cent in January 2025.

January growth was pulled down by subdued performance in the mining and manufacturing sectors, the data showed.

The NSO data further showed that the manufacturing sector's output growth decelerated to 4.8 per cent in January 2025, compared to 5.8 per cent in the year-ago month.

Mining production growth also slowed marginally to 4.3 per cent compared to a growth of 4.4 per cent recorded a year ago.

Power generation grew by 5.1 per cent in January 2025, compared to 2.4 per cent expansion in the year-ago period.