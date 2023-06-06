close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India's internet economy to grow 6-fold to $1 trn by 2030: Report

According to the report, the growth will be led by the B2C e-commerce segment, followed by B2B e-commerce, software-as-a-service providers and online media led by over-the-top players

Press Trust of India New Delhi
smartphone, mobile, consumer, digital, online, telecom, internet, connectivity

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 12:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's internet economy is expected to register six-fold growth and touch USD 1 trillion by 2030, mainly driven by the e-commerce vertical, a joint report by Google, Temasek and Bain & Company released on Tuesday said.

The report estimates that India's internet-economy was in the range of USD 155-175 billion in 2022.

According to the report, the growth will be led by the B2C e-commerce segment, followed by B2B e-commerce, software-as-a-service providers and online media led by over-the-top players.

"India's internet economy is expected to grow 6 x to USD 1 trillion by 2030," Google India, Country Manager & Vice President, Sanjay Gupta said while sharing details of the report.

He said most of the purchases in future will take place digitally.

Gupta said while startups have led the path on digital innovation, small and medium businesses and large enterprises after the pandemic have started to use digital technologies to become more competitive.

Also Read

Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far

Bard, Bing and Baidu: How big tech's AI race will transform searches

Google adds 'Search Status Dashboard' to provide real-time service outages

Traders demand rollout of robust e-com policy, formation of regulator

Apple's Delhi store now open for public: 5 things you need to know about it

India's palm oil imports hit 27-month low, buyers pick cheaper soft oils

RBI Governor launches financial inclusion dashboard 'Antardrishti'

Check abnormal surge in airfares: Jyotiraditya Scindia to airlines

World Environment Day: Green clearances in India at multi-year high

India and Indonesia to drive Asia's growth: Morgan Stanley, Nomura

According to the report, B2C e-commerce is expected to grow 5-6 times to USD 350-380 billion by 2030, from around USD 60-65 billion in 2022.

The report estimates B2B e-commerce to grow 13-14 times to USD 105-120 billion, from around USD 8-9 billion in 2022.

The software-as-a-service segment is expected to grow 5-6 times to USD 65-75 billion by 2030, from USD 12-13 billion in 2022.

Temasek, Managing Director (Investments), Vishesh Shrivastav said India is now a new hope for the growth of global GDP.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Internet economy India Internet

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 12:59 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India's palm oil imports hit 27-month low, buyers pick cheaper soft oils

Palm oil, edible
2 min read

RBI Governor launches financial inclusion dashboard 'Antardrishti'

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
2 min read

Check abnormal surge in airfares: Jyotiraditya Scindia to airlines

Jyotiraditya Scindia
4 min read

World Environment Day: Green clearances in India at multi-year high

ENVIRONMENT, eia, Environment impact assessment, forest
2 min read

India and Indonesia to drive Asia's growth: Morgan Stanley, Nomura

Economic growth, GDP
3 min read

Most Popular

Adani Group repays loans worth $2.65 bn to complete prepayment programme

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read

WWDC23 highlights: Apple Vision Pro, platform updates, Macs, more announced

Apple WWDC 2023
1 min read

Stock of this SME company zooms nearly 100% on market debut

markets
3 min read

Byju's files suit against TLB acceleration, eyes Redwood's disqualification

Byju Raveendran
6 min read

MARKET LIVE: Sensex down 150 pts, smallcaps outperform; India VIX climbs 2%

sensex, BSE
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon