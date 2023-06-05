Check abnormal surge in airfares: Jyotiraditya Scindia to airlines



The minister issued the instructions during a meeting with airline executives to discuss the sharp rise in spot fares in the past few weeks. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday expressed concern over the “abnormal surge” in airfares on certain routes following the grounding of Go First and told airlines to keep them reasonable. Scindia, however, added that airlines would have to “self-monitor” the issue.



At the Monday’s meeting, officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation shared their analysis on the rise in airfares, especially on routes like Leh, Goa and Ahmedabad that were among the top destinations for Go First. The airline filed for voluntary insolvency on May 2 and stopped flying. “A mechanism for ensuring reasonable pricing within the high RBDs (Reservation Booking Designator) may be devised by airlines. This shall be monitored by the DGCA,” the civil aviation ministry said in a press statement. Airlines were also told to keep a check on the pricing on routes that see high demand due to calamities, and directed to transport the mortal remains of the Odisha train accident victims free of cost.

Stepping in RBDs refer to fare buckets or slabs used by airlines as part of their revenue management practice.

Also Read Skyrocketing airfares: GoFirst's absence, thunderstorms, demand to blame Analysts see upto 38% upside in IndiGo; suggest tracking costs, airfare cap US-India airfares shoot up as impact of Russia's war in Ukraine continues Aviation ministry lists five-point action plan to decongest Delhi airport Go First airline asks NCLT to pass urgent order on insolvency plea World Environment Day: Green clearances in India at multi-year high India and Indonesia to drive Asia's growth: Morgan Stanley, Nomura Cargo traffic handled by major ports up 3.2% YoY at 68.06 MT in May: IPA Centre aims at covering refractories in PLI 2.0 to support steel industry Government extends timeline for submitting bids for OALP Round-VIII

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia asks airlines to “self-monitor” fares on routes that have seen considerable surge

A mechanism for ensuring reasonable pricing within high RBDs (Reservation Booking Designator) may be devised by airlines, ministry says

Airlines have also been told to curb prices on routes that see high demand due to calamities

When domestic operations resumed in May 2020 after two months of nationwide lockdown in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the civil aviation ministry had capped the number of flights that airlines could fly and fares that they could charge. The fare caps were removed last August.





Scindia on Monday asked airlines to keep the highest-bucket fares within reasonable limits, but no written order has been issued as the government has no plan to regulate them.



Go First temporarily halted its operations on May 2 following a cash crunch caused by the grounding of 28 of its aircraft. The airline was operating around 200 flights daily carrying 25,000-30,000 passengers before its grounding. Go First’s top five routes included Delhi-Srinagar, Delhi-Leh, Delhi-Mumbai, Mumbai-Goa, and Delhi-Pune. According to the Aircraft Rules, 1937, airlines are free to fix reasonable tariffs. Fares are monitored by a tariff-monitoring unit in the DGCA to ensure that airlines do not charge fares outside a range declared by them.



There were no immediate comments from airlines, but airline executives said on condition of anonymity that they would comply with the instruction. On the country’s busiest route -- Delhi-Mumbai -- spot fares had surged three times to over Rs 18,000 as of June 1, according to the data shared by online portal ixigo. Fares on the Delhi-Srinagar route rose 80 per cent, and those on Delhi-Pune were up three times compared to May 1, the ixigo data showed.