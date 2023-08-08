India's fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, rose by 1.9% year-on-year in July to about 18.09 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed on Tuesday.Fuel demand was still down about 6.6% from the previous month, when demand stood at 19.36 million tonnes.There is a seasonality in Indian demand, which normally peaks in March and declines during the summer period due to the monsoon, said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.Fuel demand in India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, typically falls during the four-month monsoon season beginning in June as parts of the country are affected by heavy floods.Sales of gasoline fell 5.3% to 2.99 million tonnes and sales of diesel decreased around 13% to 6.89 million tonnes in July from the previous month, the data showed.