India's maritime strength linking Indo-Pacific and Global South: Amit Shah

India's maritime strength linking Indo-Pacific and Global South: Amit Shah

Shah emphasized India's maritime strength and strategic location, inviting global investors to tap into the sector's vast potential

Shah asserted that this summit will brainstorm ideas to transform the Gateway of India, which Mumbai is known as, into the Gateway of the World | Photo: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday affirmed that India's maritime position, democratic stability, and naval capabilities are playing a crucial role in connecting the Indo-Pacific and the Global South, along with accelerating development, security, and environmental protection through its maritime presence.

Addressing the inauguration of the fourth India Maritime Week-2025 in Mumbai, Shah noted that India's maritime history dates back 5000 years and said that now India is ready to create a new maritime history.

"India's maritime position, democratic stability, and naval capabilities are playing a bridge between the Indo-Pacific and the Global South, effectively accelerating development, security, and the environment. India's maritime history is very old. Historical evidence of India's maritime history dates back 5,000 years. When you look at the exhibition here, you will see traces of exports from the Lothal port to Egypt. We have historical evidence of this entire trade, and today, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India stands ready to create new maritime history," Shah said during the event.

 

Shah asserted that this summit will brainstorm ideas to transform the Gateway of India, which Mumbai is known as, into the Gateway of the World.

"The place where the summit is being held today is Mumbai, where the world-famous Gateway of India is located. This moment is India's maritime moment. This summit will brainstorm ideas to transform the Gateway of India into the Gateway of the World. Over the past decade, the Maritime Summit has proven that, based on the profound structural reforms we've undertaken in the maritime economy, India has emerged as a powerful emerging power and stands tall on the global maritime map," Union Minister said.

Shah emphasized India's maritime strength and strategic location, inviting global investors to tap into the sector's vast potential.

He also highlighted that India's coastline is about 11,000 km with 13 coastal states and Union Territories, and maritime business are contributing around 60 per cent to the country's GDP

"India's maritime strength and strategic location are evident from the fact that our coastline is over 11,000 kilometres long. There are 13 coastal states and Union Territories, and our maritime business contributes approximately 60% to our GDP. There are 23.7 lakh kilometres of exclusive economic zones and special economic zones," Shah said.

"It attracts investors and manufacturers from around the world, with a population of 800 million. Nearly half of this population lives in maritime states. The 28 countries of the Indian Ocean region contribute approximately 12% to global exports. Today, through a Maritime Summit, we are opening up this full potential to global investors and champions of the global maritime industry," the Union Minister added.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) is hosting the India Maritime Week 2025 (IMW 2025) from October 27 to 31 at NESCO Grounds, Mumbai.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

