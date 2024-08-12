Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India's net direct tax collections surge 22.5% to Rs 6.93 trillion

Of the total direct tax mop-up, personal income tax (PIT) continues to outpace corporation income tax (CIT)

tax taxation

Representative Picture

Shrimi Choudhary New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 9:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s net direct tax collections, after adjusting refunds, grew 22.5 per cent to Rs 6.93 trillion between April 1 and August 11. In the same period last year, tax collections were at Rs 5.65 trillion, according to the income-tax department’s latest data released on Monday.

Of the total direct tax mop-up, personal income tax (PIT) continues to outpace corporation income tax (CIT).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Personal income tax stood at Rs 4.47 trillion (net) compared to Rs 3.44 trillion in the same period a year ago. Corporation tax (CIT) was reported at Rs 2.2 trillion, an increase of 5.7 per cent, which is lower than the growth rate of 12 per cent set for the current financial year (FY25).

Direct taxes comprise personal income tax and corporate tax. Securities transaction tax (STT) collections, which are part of personal income tax collections, jumped to Rs 21,599 crore from Rs 10,234 crore in the same period a year ago. This could be attributed to changes in tax rates and an increase in stock market trading activity.

Gross collection (before refunds) stood at Rs 8.13 trillion, marking a 23.99 per cent rise from the previous financial year, according to the tax department.

The government has issued direct tax refunds of Rs 1.20 trillion till August 11 in 2024-25, which is an increase of 33.49 per cent compared to Rs 90,028 crore issued in the corresponding period in 2023-24.

Also Read

Union Budget 2024-25: Emphasis on bringing simplicity in direct tax system

Taxpayers can opt for 'Vivad se Vishwas' scheme from Dec 31: CBDT chairman

Union Budget 2024: FM's tax measures seek to widen net, cut litigation

IRS officer Ravi Agrawal appointed new CBDT chief, to succeed Nitin Gupta

Net direct tax collections grew 9.8% to Rs 4.62 trillion till mid-June

Topics : Direct Tax direct tax collections Income tax collection

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 8:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon