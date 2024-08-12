Business Standard
Direct tax collections jump 24% to Rs 8.13 trn in April-Aug: Govt

Net direct tax collections, after adjusting for refunds, was Rs 6.93 trillion during the period, about 22.5 per cent higher than last year

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 7:28 PM IST

The Indian government's gross direct tax collections for April 1 to Aug. 11 rose 24 per cent from the previous year to Rs 8.13 trillion ($96.87 billion), a government statement said on Monday.
Net direct tax collections, after adjusting for refunds, was Rs 6.93 trillion during the period, about 22.5 per cent higher than last year, the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 7:28 PM IST

