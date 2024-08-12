Direct tax collections jump 24% to Rs 8.13 trn in April-Aug: Govt

The Indian government's gross direct tax collections for April 1 to Aug. 11 rose 24 per cent from the previous year to Rs 8.13 trillion ($96.87 billion), a government statement said on Monday.
Net direct tax collections, after adjusting for refunds, was Rs 6.93 trillion during the period, about 22.5 per cent higher than last year, the statement said.
