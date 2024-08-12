RBI penalises CSB Bank, Union Bank of India, others for norms violation

The RBI has also imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on Nido Home Finance Limited. | Photo: Reuters

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday imposed penalties on five entities, including CSB Bank, Union Bank of India and Muthoot Housing Finance for contravention of various regulatory norms. A penalty of Rs 1.86 crore has been imposed on CSB Bank for non-compliance with certain directions issued by the RBI on 'Guidelines on Managing Risks and Code of Conduct in Outsourcing of Financial Services by banks' and 'Master Circular on Branch Authorisation'. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In another statement, the RBI said a penalty of Rs 1.06 crore has been imposed on Union Bank of India for non-compliance with certain norms on 'Creation of a Central Repository of Large Common Exposures-Across Banks' and 'Know Your Customer (KYC)'.

A fine of 5 lakh has been imposed on Muthoot Housing Finance Company for non-compliance with certain provisions of the 'Non-Banking Financial Company - Housing Finance Company (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2021', the central bank said in another release.

The RBI has also imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on Nido Home Finance Limited and Rs 3.1 lakh on Ashoka Viniyoga Limited for non-compliance with norms.

In each case, the RBI said, penalties are based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and are not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into entities.