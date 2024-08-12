Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

RBI penalises CSB Bank, Union Bank of India, others for norms violation

A penalty of Rs 1.86 crore has been imposed on CSB Bank for non-compliance with certain directions issued by the RBI

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

The RBI has also imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on Nido Home Finance Limited. | Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 7:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday imposed penalties on five entities, including CSB Bank, Union Bank of India and Muthoot Housing Finance for contravention of various regulatory norms.
A penalty of Rs 1.86 crore has been imposed on CSB Bank for non-compliance with certain directions issued by the RBI on 'Guidelines on Managing Risks and Code of Conduct in Outsourcing of Financial Services by banks' and 'Master Circular on Branch Authorisation'.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In another statement, the RBI said a penalty of Rs 1.06 crore has been imposed on Union Bank of India for non-compliance with certain norms on 'Creation of a Central Repository of Large Common Exposures-Across Banks' and 'Know Your Customer (KYC)'.
A fine of 5 lakh has been imposed on Muthoot Housing Finance Company for non-compliance with certain provisions of the 'Non-Banking Financial Company - Housing Finance Company (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2021', the central bank said in another release.
The RBI has also imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on Nido Home Finance Limited and Rs 3.1 lakh on Ashoka Viniyoga Limited for non-compliance with norms.
In each case, the RBI said, penalties are based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and are not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into entities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Reserve Bank of India tightens norms for deposit housing finance companies

RBI forms expert panel to benchmark its statistics with global standards

NCLT urges RBI, DIPP to speed up approvals for RCap resolution plan

RBI sets up 10-member expert committee on benchmarking of its statistics

SC junks plea challenging order to consider NDTV's application under FEMA

Topics : RBI CSB Bank Union Bank of India Muthoot Finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 7:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon