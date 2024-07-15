Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India's outward FDI rises to $2.14 billion in June, shows RBI data

Outward FDI was $3.16 billion in April-June 24

FDI

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 10:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s outward foreign direct investment (FDI) commitments rose to $2.14 billion in June 2024, compared to $1.14 billion in June 2023. Sequentially, they declined from $2.22 billion in May 2024, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

India’s outward foreign direct investment (FDI) in the April-June 2024 period (Q1FY25) stood at $3.16 billion. The equity portion was $1.94 billion, debt investment was $1.21 billion. There was no outgo on the account of guarantees, RBI data showed.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, comprises three components: equity, loans, and guarantees. The equity commitments grew marginally to $528.4 million in June 2024 from $492.92 million in June 2023. However, it was sequentially down from $1.04 billion recorded in May 2024.

Debt commitments rose substantially to $456.46 million in June 2024, from $258.23 million a year ago. It was higher than $263.87 million in May 2024. Guarantees for overseas units almost tripled to $1.16 billion in June 2024 from $394.69 million in June 2023. They were marginally higher than $916.4 million in May 2024, RBI data showed.

Also Read

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI makes mandatory to hear loan defaulters before declaring accounts fraud

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Lenders must hear loan defaulters before declaring accounts fraud: RBI

Premiummuncipal bond

Finances of municipalities need overhaul as amenities crumble due to rains

PremiumRBI

Maintaining regulatory balance

RBI Deputy Governor Michael Patra

India can be world's second-largest economy by 2031: RBI DG Patra

Topics : FDI RBI Outward FDI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 10:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayIAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon