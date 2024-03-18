India's outward FDI rises to $3.47 billion in February, shows RBI data

India’s outward foreign direct investment (FDI) commitments rose substantially to $3.47 billion in February 2024, compared to over $2.82 billion in February 2023. Sequentially, FDI commitments were also up from $2.18 billion in January 2024, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, comprises three components: equity, loans, and guarantees. The equity commitments declined to $502.14 million in February 2024 from $776.79 million a year ago. It was also lower than the $764.29 million recorded in January 2024.

Debt commitments decreased to $251.08 million in February 2024, down from $334.75 million in February 2023. It was also lower than $306.59 million in January 2024.

Guarantees for overseas units swelled to $2.71 billion in February 2024 from $1.71 billion in February 2023. They were also substantially higher compared to $1.11 billion in January 2024, RBI data showed.