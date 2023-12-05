Sensex (0.49%)
69201.82 + 336.70
Nifty (0.57%)
20805.70 + 118.90
Nifty Midcap (0.13%)
43974.85 + 56.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.02%)
6700.00 + 1.50
Nifty Bank (1.26%)
47014.25 + 582.85
Heatmap

India's per capita emissions less than half of global average: Report

The data provided by the Global Carbon Project shows India's per capita emissions grew by 5.1 per cent in 2022 to reach 2 tonnes

Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Dubai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 2:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's per capita carbon dioxide emissions rose by around five per cent in 2022 to reach 2 tonnes but these were still less than half of the global average, according to a report released here on Tuesday.
According to the Global Carbon Project, a group of international scientists, the United States topped the per capita emissions chart with every individual in the country emitting 14.9 tonnes of CO2 (carbon dioxide), followed by Russia (11.4), Japan (8.5), China (8), and the European Union (6.2). The global average stood at 4.7 tonnes.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The US is also the biggest CO2 emitter since the Industrial Revolution.
Over the entire period 18502022, the US' cumulative emissions amounted to 115 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide (Gt C) (24 per cent of the world total), the EU's to 80 Gt C (17 per cent) and China's to 70 Gt C (15 per cent).
India has emitted 15 Gt C since 1850 which is just 3 per cent of the world's total.
The data provided by the Global Carbon Project shows India's per capita emissions grew by 5.1 per cent in 2022 to reach 2 tonnes.
The scientists, however, said India was the third biggest CO2 emitter (8 per cent of world total) in 2022 after China (31 per cent) and the US (14 per cent). The EU accounted for 7 per cent of the global emissions last year, Russia 4 per cent, and Japan 3 per cent.
India's total emissions are estimated to have increased by 8.2 per cent (range 6.7 per cent to 9.7 per cent) over 2022, with rises in emissions from coal (9.5 per cent), oil (5.3 per cent), natural gas (5.6 per cent), and cement (8.8 per cent), they said.
Coal growth is largely driven by high growth in demand for power, with new renewables capacity far from sufficient to meet this growth, the scientists claimed.
CO2 emissions in China are estimated to have increased 4 per cent in 2023. These declined in the EU by 7.4 per cent, the US by 3 per cent.

Also Read

England vs New Zealand 1st ODI playing 11: Roy not playing; No Boult for NZ

World must attack all emissions, everywhere, says COP28 President

Biden rule aims to reduce methane emissions, targeting oil and gas industry

Top 5 GHG emitting nations responsible for 40% food supply emission in 2019

Export, import cost may rise from Jan 2027 from decarbonisation measures

India set to become third-largest economy by 2030: S&P Global Ratings

India's services PMI falls to 56.9 in November, lowest in 2023 so far

India, UK seek to wrap up trade negotiations before busy election year

Centre recruits nearly 700,000 in 11 'rojgar melas' during Oct 22-Nov 23

Trade strategy on table to achieve exports target of $2 trillion by 2030

By the end of the year, the world would have pumped 36.8 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide (1.1 per cent more than last year) into the atmosphere.
This increase was reported amid the global climate talks in Dubai, where countries are trying to chart a definite course to cut emissions by 43 per cent by 2030 to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, a guardrail to avoid further worsening of climate impacts.
The research team included the University of Exeter, the University of East Anglia (UEA), CICERO Center for International Climate Research, Ludwig-Maximilian-University Munich and 90 other institutions around the world.
The impacts of climate change are evident all around us, but action to reduce carbon emissions from fossil fuels remains painfully slow, said Professor Pierre Friedlingstein, of Exeter's Global Systems Institute, who led the study.
It now looks inevitable we will overshoot the 1.5 degree-Celsius target of the Paris Agreement, and leaders meeting at COP28 will have to agree to rapid cuts in fossil fuel emissions even to keep the 2 degrees-Celsius target alive, Friedlingstein said.
At the current emissions level, the Global Carbon Budget team estimates a 50 per cent chance global warming will exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius consistently in about seven years.
Professor Corinne Le Quere, Royal Society Research Professor at UEA's School of Environmental Sciences said: The latest CO2 data shows that current efforts are not profound or widespread enough to put global emissions on a downward trajectory towards Net Zero, but some trends in emissions are beginning to budge, showing climate policies can be effective.
All countries need to decarbonise their economies faster than they are at present to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Climate Change Emissions Carbon dioxide

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon