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Home / Economy / News / Flash PMI rises to 54.6 in August from July's 52-month low of 54.3

Flash PMI rises to 54.6 in August from July's 52-month low of 54.3

While the reading stayed above the 50 mark separating growth from contraction, it remained below the recent average of around 60

PMI

Overall input cost pressures eased to a seven-month low, but firms raised their selling prices at the fastest ‌rate ​since April in ​efforts to pass higher costs on to customers (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2026 | 11:01 AM IST

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India's private sector activity edged slightly higher in August from an over four-year low as a ​rebound in services growth offset the weakest expansion in ​the factory industry in half a decade, a survey showed.

HSBC's flash India Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, rose to 54.6 in August from July's 52-month low of 54.3, higher than a Reuters poll median estimate of 54.3.

While the reading stayed above the 50 mark separating growth from contraction, it remained below the recent average of around 60.

New orders - a key gauge of demand - grew at a faster pace but remained weak compared to the long-term average. ‌Companies cited challenging market conditions, competitive pressures and lower customer requirements as constraints. Export orders growth, however, slowed from July.

 

Services - the dominant sector - drove this month's rebound. The headline PMI rose to 54.5 in August from a 53-month low of 53.3 in July. Manufacturing PMI fell for the third consecutive month to 52.9 from ​53.5, its lowest since August 2021. Both goods output and new orders grew ‌at their weakest pace in five years.

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Manufacturing PMI falls to near five-year low in July as sales, hiring slow

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Manufacturing PMI falls to 53.5 in July, lowest in nearly 5 years

Staffing in manufacturing fell for the first time in 2-1/2 years. Overall employment, ​however, ‌accelerated to its joint-fastest pace since June 2025 driven by a 15-month-high ‌growth in services-sector hiring.

Overall input cost pressures eased to a seven-month low, but firms raised their selling prices at the fastest ‌rate ​since April in ​efforts to pass higher costs on to customers.

Business confidence for the year ahead edged higher in August. The ‌degree of optimism, ​however, was more modest compared to early 2026.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Services PMI PMI India Services PMI August PMI PMI Manufacturing

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First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 11:01 AM IST