Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India sees higher peak in electricity demand as power consumption surges

Government officials now expect electricity demand to surge to a high of 384 gigawatts in the 12 months through March 2032, a 5 per cent increase on an estimate issued in May,

power, electricity

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 1:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Rajesh Kumar Singh
 
India has raised its forecast on peak electricity demand as energy consumption continues to outpace expectations, pushing the nation to expand its giant coal fleet.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Government officials now expect electricity demand to surge to a high of 384 gigawatts in the 12 months through March 2032, a 5 per cent increase on an estimate issued in May, according to people familiar with the details.

A review of forecasts was carried out after a sharp rise in demand last year, when searing temperatures prompted higher use of air conditioners and pumps for irrigation, said the people, who requested anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly.

India’s power ministry didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chart
Electricity demand in India rose 7 per cent in 2023 and is likely to average growth of 6 per cent a year through 2026 on higher economic activity, according to the International Energy Agency. “Over the next three years, India will add electricity demand roughly equivalent to the current consumption of the UK,” the IEA said in a report last month.

Peak demand last year reached 243 gigawatts, surging past the power ministry’s projections of 229 gigawatts. In response, India announced in December it would add almost 88 gigawatts of new thermal power capacity — the majority of which will be coal-fired plants — by early 2032, about two-thirds more than had previously been planned.

Coal currently accounts for 70 per cent of India’s electricity generation and is expected to remain a dominant source of energy at least for a decade. 

Also Read

Govt tweaks rules for speedy electricity connection, rooftop installation

Amid increased consumption in India, IEX's electricity volume up 21%

Weather forecast today (Sept 4): Alert for rainfall across multiple states

Delhi fog dilemma: Anticipating clear skies, when will capital get relief?

Adani Electricity to provide 60% of renewable electricity to Mumbai by 2027

WTO to open biennial meeting in United Arab Emirates as challenges loom

Rural Indians are now spending more on processed food, drinks than cereals

Latest NSSO consumer survey indicates poverty down to 5%: NITI Aayog CEO

Improving leasing trends to support and lay bricks of value for Reits

Rural non-food spend over 50% for first time: Consumer expenditure survey

Topics : power demand forecast electricity demands Power ministry Power consumption

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 1:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4 LIVE SCOREPM Narendra ModiArvind KejriwalGold Price TodayPaytm Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon