India's services PMI eases to 60.9 in Sep amid weak international demand

India's services PMI eases to 60.9 in Sep amid weak international demand

September services PMI: New order intakes increased sharply, though at a slower pace than in August

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

India’s services activity expanded for the twenty-sixth consecutive month in September, though the pace of growth eased due to weaker international demand, according to the HSBC India Services PMI data compiled by S&P Global released on Monday. The seasonally adjusted index stood at 60.9 in September, down from 62.9 in August, but well above the neutral mark of 50, signalling robust expansion.  Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC, said: "Business activity in India’s services sector eased in September from the recent-high August level. Most trackers moderated but nothing in the survey suggested there is a big loss in growth momentum in services. Instead, the Future Activity Index rose to its highest level since March, indicating strengthening optimism services companies about business prospects."
 

Manufacturing PMI eases to 57.7 in Sep

India’s manufacturing activity also expanded at a slower pace in September, with the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) standing at 57.7, down from 59.3 in August, according to data compiled by S&P Global.
 
The September manufacturing PMI reading marked the weakest improvement in sector health since May, though it remained well above the neutral 50 threshold that separates expansion from contraction.

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

