Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 02:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India's solar module manufacturing capacity to outpace demand in 3 years

India's solar module manufacturing capacity to outpace demand in 3 years

CareEdge Ratings projects India's solar module and cell capacities at 200 GW and 100 GW by 2027-28, surpassing demand and shifting focus to exports

solar power

By July 2025, India’s module manufacturing capacity had touched 118 GW.

Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s domestic solar module and cell manufacturing capacities are expected to reach 200 gigawatt (GW) and 100 GW, respectively, by 2027-28, outpacing the annual domestic module demand of 50 GW over the next three years, according to a report by CareEdge Ratings.
 
By July 2025, India’s module manufacturing capacity had touched 118 GW, while cell capacity stood at 27 GW. However, effective operational capacity was estimated at 80–85 GW for modules and 11–13 GW for cells, with the remainder in the stabilisation phase.
 
“Consequently, annual production is estimated at 50–60 GWp for modules and 8–10 GWp for cells, resulting in an import dependency of 40–45 GWp for cells. This accelerated capacity expansion has been driven by increased solar installations, proactive policy support, and improved access to financing avenues,” the report said.
 
 
Surge in cell manufacturing
 
Domestic cell capacity is projected to reach 100 GWp by FY28, supported by capex exceeding ₹55,000 crore and increasing backward integration efforts. As a result, module production is likely to tilt toward exports, while cell output could also surpass domestic requirements in the medium term.

Also Read

Jakson

Jakson Engineers to invest ₹8,000 cr to set up 6 GW solar mfg plant in MP

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries' solar leap prompts Nuvama's highest-ever target price

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I

Insolation Energy net profit more than doubles to ₹126 cr in FY25

cashfree payments

Cashfree Payments integrates Apple Pay to support int'l transactions

Kshitij Tyagi, Counsellor at India's Permanent Mission in Geneva

'Bombing their own people': India condemns Pakistan at UN over airstrike

 
While pure-play module manufacturers could face consolidation pressures, integrated players are expected to withstand margin pressures due to cost efficiencies.
 
Export prospects and US policies
 
CareEdge noted that tightening policies in the United States could affect India’s module exports, but a relatively nascent US supply chain and progressive decoupling from China could benefit Indian firms. Margins for modules meeting US Domestic Content Requirement (DCR) criteria are nearly two to three times higher than domestic margins, it said.
 
GST rate cuts and tariff implications
 
The recent reduction in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates could lower project costs by 4–5 per cent, reducing landed costs of non-DCR modules by 1.0–1.2 cents per Watt and DCR modules by 1.3–1.6 cents per Watt. This is expected to bring down plain vanilla solar tariffs by ₹0.06–0.10 per unit in the near term.
 
However, mandatory domestic cell procurement under the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers for solar cells (ALMM-II) is likely to push tariffs higher by ₹0.30–0.40 per unit from prevailing levels of ₹2.5 per unit, given the current price gap of 5–6 cents between DCR and non-DCR modules.
 

More From This Section

Gold

Dubai's top Indian jewellery importer cuts volumes 30% as gold prices soar

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

India expects to increase energy trade with US, says Piyush Goyal

Factory workers wage growth

FY24 profits outpaced wage growth, worker productivity dippedpremium

growth gdp economy

Global economy to weaken in 2026; headwinds for India from US tariffs: WEF

dollar, rupee, dollar vs rupee

Rupee hits new low on US visa shock; exporters don't expect much relief

Topics : solar market solar power projects solar power in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGK Energy IPO AllotmentEpack Prefab Technologies IPOTop Stocks To BuyGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEStock Market Investment StrategyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon