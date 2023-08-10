Confirmation

India starts importing tomatoes from Nepal amid record spike in prices

The first lot of imports are likely to reach by Friday in Varanasi, Lucknow and Kanpur cities in northern India, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the parliament

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 2:34 PM IST
India has started importing tomatoes from Nepal, India's finance minister said on Thursday amid a record high spike in prices in the country.
The first lot of imports are likely to reach by Friday in Varanasi, Lucknow and Kanpur cities in northern India, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the parliament.
Tomato prices have surged more than 1,400% at the wholesale market to a record 140 rupees ($1.69) per kg in the past three months, with farmers citing reasons including poor rainfall, higher temperatures and a virus outbreak that have hit the crop.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 2:34 PM IST

