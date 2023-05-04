close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India to become 50% non-cash economy in consumption in 3 years: Report

India is expected to become a 50 per cent non-cash economy in consumption in the next three years, with person-to-merchant digital transactions reaching over $1.5 trillion by FY26

IANS New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 12:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India is expected to become a 50 per cent non-cash economy in consumption in the next three years, with person-to-merchant digital transactions reaching over $1.5 trillion by FY26, a report showed on Thursday.

India's household consumption is expected to reach more than $3 trillion by FY26, largely propelled by the upper-middle and high-income segments, with UPI payments likely making up a significant portion at around $1 trillion person-to-merchant (P2M) payments, according to the report from Bain & Company.

"With the current technical and financial momentum, India is expected to become a nearly 50 per cent non-cash economy in consumption in the next three years with approximately 350-400 million digital consumers," said Saurabh Trehan, Partner and Leader of the Financial Services (FS) practice, Bain & Company.

This growth could be further propelled to 60-75 per cent in case of continued government incentives and higher traction for UPI 2.0, 123 Lite, credit on UPI, Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), he added.

UPI has seen an exponential growth in recent years, with its total annualised transaction value reaching up to $1.7 trillion and its P2M transactions climbing to $380 billion (in FY23), almost twice the amount of credit cards.

This growth is expected to continue at a CAGR of 40-50 per cent, the fastest among payment modes, on the back of rapid merchant acceptance and adoption given zero/low merchant discount rate (MDR), increasing internet penetration, and wider awareness of digital payment methods.

Also Read

Biz of moving currency booming, with new revenue streams set to open up

Private consumption edges up in Q2; infra investment almost flat

Global coal consumption set to hit new high this yr despite ambitious goals

What do industry trends say about consumption and the economy?

India's economy already 10% more energy efficient than G20 average: IEA

India, Russia suspend negotiations to settle trade in rupees: Report

Adani Ports, Special Economic Zone sells Myanmar Port for $30 million

163 Indian companies invested $40 bn in US; created 425,000 jobs: Report

India's exports may hit $900 bn despite global headwinds in FY24: Exporters

Fierce war to bag AI talent shifts to India with salaries being doubled

Additionally, new innovations like credit on UPI, UPI 123 Pay, UPI Lite, and UPI coin vending machines are expected to further accelerate the adoption, the report mentioned.

Embedded finance has gained huge traction with credit card and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) transactions currently accounting for nearly 8 per cent of total consumption. By FY26, this is expected to grow to around 12-13 per cent of consumption.

Credit card spends in India are expected to grow approximately 2.5 times to reach around $270-$280 billion by FY26 from its current $100-$110 billion in FY22, said the report.

It is expected that the number of credit cards in circulation will reach approximately 135-140 million by FY26.A

"CBDC, a non-interest-bearing digital currency, could be a game-changer for low ticket transactions, especially in semi-urban and rural areas with limited internet connectivity," the report mentioned.

However, overcoming challenges such as KYC verification, offline access, security, cost, and compliance will play an important role in adoption, it added.

"Early signs, including the introduction of MDR on UPI through PPI, indicate that National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) wants more monetisation avenues to promote innovation from payment service providers (PSPs), yet also desires to be careful not to hinder the progress of UPI growth", said Rakesh Pozhath, Partner and leading member of the FS practice, Bain & Company.

--IANS

na/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : economy consumption

First Published: May 04 2023 | 2:29 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India, Russia suspend negotiations to settle trade in rupees: Report

India-Russia
3 min read

Adani Ports, Special Economic Zone sells Myanmar Port for $30 million

Gautam Adani
2 min read

163 Indian companies invested $40 bn in US; created 425,000 jobs: Report

Photo: Freepik
3 min read

India's exports may hit $900 bn despite global headwinds in FY24: Exporters

Private sector likely to get limited access to Gati Shakti portal
2 min read

Fierce war to bag AI talent shifts to India with salaries being doubled

jobs
6 min read

Most Popular

View More

Fierce war to bag AI talent shifts to India with salaries being doubled

jobs
6 min read

India's exports may hit $900 bn despite global headwinds in FY24: Exporters

Private sector likely to get limited access to Gati Shakti portal
2 min read

163 Indian companies invested $40 bn in US; created 425,000 jobs: Report

Photo: Freepik
3 min read

Govt to roll out mandatory quality standards for drones, electric vehicles

Drone pilots are in demand as businesses use the devices for logistics and transport. (Stock photo)
3 min read

India's additional green financing need at 2.5% of GDP: RBI report

GDP Growth
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon