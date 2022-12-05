JUST IN
Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit plans to cut 30% of workforce: CEO Ben Zhou
Power Grid to separate telecos, gets nod to foray into data centre biz
Li-ion battery pack maker Lohum targets 3-fold jump in topline to Rs 300 cr
ESIC approves proposal to invest surplus funds in stock market through ETFs
Ola Electric to manufacture Li-ion cells for steady raw material supply
Lakme turns 70: 'Has evolved with time, stayed ahead of digital curve'
Jugal Kishore Mohapatra new chairman at Shriram Finance in top-level rejig
Elon Musk says Apple has 'fully' resumed advertising on Twitter again
Hyderabad airport operator to raise Rs 1,250 crore to retire forex debt
Indus Towers plans to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore through debentures
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Business Standard

What do industry trends say about consumption and the economy?

While TVs and luxury apparel flew off the shelves in cities, rural demand for FMCG products saw a negligible jump in October. What do these industries say about consumption in India and its economy?

Topics
Indian Economy | FMCG Consumer goods | Economy of India

Bhaswar Kumar  |  New Delhi 

Illustration: Binay Sinha

ALSO READ

TVS Motor back in black, Q1 consolidated net profit zooms to Rs 305 crore

Patchy rains, inflation hit rural sales of FMCG companies: NielsenIQ

Rural demand for FMCG dips 17% in Nov as post-festive consumption slows

TVS Motor Q2 net up 59% to Rs 373 cr amid slowdown, inflation roadblocks

Jubilant Food, Bata: Consumption stocks get leg up amid festive boost

    • Cars and high-end phones are selling like hot cakes. But the demand for motorcycles and entry-level mobile phones is on decline. While big screen TVs and luxury apparel flew off the shelves in cities, rural demand for FMCG products saw a negligible jump in October -- a month which brings good fortune. So, what do the divergent fortunes of these industries say about consumption in India and its economy? This podcast brings you the answer.

    Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

    Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

    Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

    Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

    First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 07:00 IST
    RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
    .