What do industry trends say about consumption and the economy?
While TVs and luxury apparel flew off the shelves in cities, rural demand for FMCG products saw a negligible jump in October. What do these industries say about consumption in India and its economy?
Cars and high-end phones are selling like hot cakes. But the demand for motorcycles and entry-level mobile phones is on decline. While big screen TVs and luxury apparel flew off the shelves in cities, rural demand for FMCG products saw a negligible jump in October -- a month which brings good fortune. So, what do the divergent fortunes of these industries say about consumption in India and its economy? This podcast brings you the answer.
