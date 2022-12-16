JUST IN
Sri Lanka's economic woes continue, data shows GDP contracted 11.8% in Q3
US recession a growing fear as Fed plans to keep interest rates high
US imposes new penalties on entities involved in Russia's financial sector
US steelmakers flag recession concerns, energy costs could impact demand
Europe's central banks join US Fed in slowing pace of interest rate hikes
Taking Fed lead, Bank of England and ECB raise rates by 50 basis points
Pakistan's remittances declined 4.8% in November, says central bank
China's economy braces for turmoil as Covid curbs ease, infections surge
Finnish inflation rate hits highest since 1983; consumer prices rise by 9%
China's Nov factory output, retail sales miss expectations as Covid bites
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Economy
COP15: Over 3 mn sign petition for protection of 50% of world biodiversity
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Global coal consumption set to hit new high this yr despite ambitious goals

Coal usage looks likely to increase by 1.2% in 2022, surpassing 8 billion tons in a single year for the first time, according to an International Energy Agency report

Topics
coal industry | Fossil fuel | Fuel consumption

Olivia Fletcher Bloomberg 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

World coal consumption is set to rise to the highest level ever this year despite ambitious global goals aimed at weaning nations off burning the dirty fossil fuel.

Coal usage looks likely to increase by 1.2% in 2022, surpassing 8 billion tons in a single year for the first time, according to an International Energy Agency report published Friday. It also said consumption will likely remain at that level until 2025, as declines in advanced economies are offset by demand in emerging Asian markets, such as China and India.

graph Europe’s heavy reliance on coal this year is largely driven by Russia’s curtailment of gas supplies to the continent, forcing it to draw on other other energy sources. It’s at a time when European leaders are also attempting to shift toward renewables to secure a clean source of power going forward.

The analysis “underlines the urgent need to massively scale up renewable power and energy efficiency so that we cut people’s bills, secure our energy supplies, and keep essential climate targets intact,” Alexandru MustaÈ›a, a campaigner at Europe Beyond Coal said. “Importantly, no European country has revised its plans to phase out coal completely by 2030, and Europe is still on track to be coal free by the end of the decade.”

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on coal industry

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 12:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.