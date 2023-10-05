close
Sensex (0.62%)
65631.57 + 405.53
Nifty (0.56%)
19545.75 + 109.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.63%)
5892.45 + 37.00
Nifty Midcap (0.00%)
40046.00 -1.50
Nifty Bank (0.57%)
44213.35 + 249.30
Heatmap

India, UAE ink MoU to enhance cooperation in industries, advanced tech

India and the UAE on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding on increasing cooperation in the field of industries and advanced technologies

indian firms, economy

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India Abu Dhabi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 5:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India and the UAE on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding on increasing cooperation in the field of industries and advanced technologies.
The MoU aims at strengthening and developing industries in both nations through investments, technology transfer and deployment of key technologies in industries, by benefitting from joint funds and mutual efforts.
It was signed between Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology of UAE Sultan Al Jaber.
Goyal is here for the 11th meeting of India-UAE High-Level Task Force on Investments.
The MoU also aims to build institutional and corporate capabilities, and skills.
According to the MoU, the two countries will cooperate in the development and advancement of industries and technologies in sectors of strategic interest for the growth and diversification of their economies.

Also Read

JEE Advanced 2023: Check out every detail inside about all shift's result

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2023 is live on jeeadv.ac.in, all you need to know

JEE Advanced 2023 result announced on June 18, here's how to check

PM Modi leaves for his trip to France and UAE; check trip details here

CWC Qualifier Day 2 preview: Sri Lanka take on UAE, Oman challenge Ireland

Services sector in Sept sees strongest output in 13 years; PMI rises to 61

GST Council likely to exempt distilled alcohol used to make liquor from tax

Govt to start critical minerals auction in few weeks, says official

Mid-year performance review of PLI incentive payout expected next week

RBI expected to retain 6.5% benchmark rate in monetary policy, say experts

This can be achieved through industrial and academic collaborations; collaborative research and development projects; sharing of science and technology policies, best practices; standardisation, metrology, conformity assessment, accreditation, and 'halal' certification.
The areas and fields of industrial and advanced technology cooperation include strengthening the supply chain resilience of industries, renewable and energy efficiency, health and life sciences, space systems, artificial intelligence, and Industry 4.0 enabling technologies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Piyush Goyal UAE economy tech growth

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 5:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHindu Marriage ActLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesENG vs NZ Live Score, World Cup 2023Google Pixel 8 Series LaunchAsian Games 2023 October 05 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyMS Dhoni New Hairstyle

Companies News

TCS to modernise unemployment claims system of US state of GeorgiaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out hereCricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrestPM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon