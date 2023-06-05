JEE Advanced 2023: Check out every detail inside about all shift's result

For JEE Advanced 2023, papers 1 and paper 2 were every three hours long. Mathematical, physics, and chemistry sections were included in each exam. To the testing area, applicants were to bring their JEE Advanced invite card and photo ID. Also, only a transparent water bottle, a pen, and a pencil were permitted for candidates to bring.

On June 4, 2023, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati conducted the JEE Advanced 2023 exam. Paper 1 of the JEE Advanced Exam 2023 was held from 9 am to 12 pm, and Paper 2 was from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.