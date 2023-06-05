close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

JEE Advanced 2023: Check out every detail inside about all shift's result

The JEE Advanced 2023 result will be made available on June 18, 2023. 1,89,744 people applied for JEE (Advanced) 2023 this year, and 1,80,226 of them passed the two tests

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
JEE Advanced 2023

JEE Advanced 2023

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 3:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

On June 4, 2023, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati conducted the JEE Advanced 2023 exam. Paper 1 of the JEE Advanced Exam 2023 was held from 9 am to 12 pm, and Paper 2 was from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
For JEE Advanced 2023, papers 1 and paper 2 were every three hours long. Mathematical, physics, and chemistry sections were included in each exam. To the testing area, applicants were to bring their JEE Advanced invite card and photo ID. Also, only a transparent water bottle, a pen, and a pencil were permitted for candidates to bring.

JEE Advanced 2023: Paper Analysis for Shift 1

Physics: Simple
Chemistry: Moderate
Maths: Medium 
Overall: Medium to Difficult.

Also Read

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2023 is live on jeeadv.ac.in, all you need to know

KCET 2023 Admit Card released on kea.kar.nic.in, UGCET exam from May 20

MAT 2023 Admit Card for CBT 1 out today; Know how to download here

PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check

NEET UG 2023: Admit card, exam city slip likely today on neet.nta.nic.in

AP PGCET Admit Card 2023 released on official website, details inside

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Everything you need to know about result

BSEB 12th Compartment Result 2023: Everything you need to know about result

GSEB HSC Results 2023: Gujarat Board 12th result is out at website

JAC 12th Result 2023: Jharkhand's Commerce, Arts results to be soon today


JEE Advanced 2023: Paper Analysis for Shift 2

Physics: Medium 
Chemistry: Medium 
Maths: Difficult
Overall: Medium to Difficult.

JEE Advanced 2023: Overview

1,89,744 people applied for JEE (Advanced) 2023 this year, and 1,80,226 of them passed the two tests. The JEE Advanced 2023 exam was taken by 95% of candidates.
On June 18, 2023, the JEE Advanced 2023 results will be delivered. The final JEE Advanced answer key for 2023 will be used to determine the result. After the results are announced, students who passed the exam can apply for JEE Advanced AAT 2023.


JEE Advanced 2023: About

In undergraduate courses leading to a bachelor's degree, integrated master's degree, or bachelor-master dual degree in engineering, science, or architecture, the only entrance exam for IIT admission is JEE Advanced. The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced is a national exam that candidates must pass in order to become IIT alumni. The JEE Main is the first level.
Under the supervision of the Joint Admission Board (JAB), the exam can be administered by any one of the seven IITs—IIT Kharagpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, or Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) uses a standard procedure to offer JEE Advanced qualifying candidates seats in IITs based on their course preference and JEE Advanced ranks. 

Topics : JEE (Advanced) JEE Main exam JEE (Main)

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 3:44 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Lohum partners MG Motor India for second-life EV battery solutions

India launches probe into MG Motor as scrutiny on Chinese firms widens
2 min read

Indo Count hits 16-month high; surges 36% in four days on strong Q4 results

Photo Credit: www.indocount.com
3 min read

SDM, revenue officials booked for giving incorrect information under RTI

Police personnel
1 min read

CPM leader Jitendra Chaudhury slams BJP on law and order in Tripura

coronavirus, crime, corruption, money laundering
1 min read

All airports in Afghanistan operational, with 20 foreign flights daily

Boeing 777, Airlines, aviation, flights
1 min read

Most Popular

On the agenda: GST Council likely to approve tribunal blueprint this month

GST
4 min read

Spot airfares up three times in a month on India's busiest routes

Airports, nearby areas may not get 5G network services anytime soon
2 min read

Trade deal with UK: India may give UK access to PV market, with riders

Top carmakers post double-digit export growth with Maruti at the wheel
5 min read

This Ashish Kacholia-owned stock tops listing day high; soars 19% in 3 days

Stock market rally, bull trading, Sensex, nifty
3 min read

Sensex climbs 240pts, Nifty ends near 18,600 on firm global cues; M&M up 4%

Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing fresh notices to 300 NSEL brokers
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon