JEE Advanced Admit Card 2023 is live on jeeadv.ac.in, all you need to know

The admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced (JEE Advanced 2023) is delivered today by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati. At jeeadv.ac.in, the link to download the JEE Advanced Hall ticket 2023 is currently live. Candidates can access their IIT JEE hall tickets up until the exam date.