JEE Advanced Admit Card 2023 is live on jeeadv.ac.in, all you need to know

The admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced (JEE Advanced 2023) is delivered today by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati. At jeeadv.ac.in, the link to download the JEE Advanced Hall ticket 2023 is currently live. Candidates can access their IIT JEE hall tickets up until the exam date.
Up until the day of the JEE Advanced exam on June 4, 2023, the admit card can be downloaded. The JEE Advanced 2023 paper 1 and paper 2 tests will occur from 9 AM to 12 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM accordingly.
JEE Advanced 2023 admit card: Steps to download
• Click the link "JEE Advanced Admit Card 2023" on the homepage of the JEE Advanced official website.
• Enter your credentials to log in.
• Review all of the information on the admit card.
• Save it as a PDF and print it out to bring with you to the exam centre.
Also Read
PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check
KCET 2023 Admit Card released on kea.kar.nic.in, UGCET exam from May 20
MAT 2023 Admit Card for CBT 1 out today; Know how to download here
NEET UG 2023: Admit card, exam city slip likely today on neet.nta.nic.in
APOSS 2023 Hall Ticket released for class 10th, 12th- All you need to know
Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Class 10 board results are to be out soon
CMAT Result 2023: NTA To Release CMAT Scorecards Soon, details here
RBSE 10th Result 2023: Rajasthan BSER 10th Results to be out today
TS EAMCET result 2023 declared on eamcet.tsche.ac.in, details inside
Maharashtra HSE results 2023: MSBSHSE 12th results, details inside
JEE Advanced 2023: Overview
The second phase of the IIT JEE, JEE Advanced (formerly IIT JEE) is held after the JEE Main exam. It is a test for engineering students, particularly those applying to prestigious engineering schools like IITs. Seven IITs (IIT Kharagpur, IIT Bombay, IIT Roorkee, IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur, IIT Delhi, and IIT Guwahati) usually rotate the administration of the computer-based JEE Advanced exam. IIT Guwahati will conduct the JEE Advanced 2023.