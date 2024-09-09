Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / India-UAE sign pacts on LNG supply, crude production and nuclear energy

India-UAE sign pacts on LNG supply, crude production and nuclear energy

5 MoUs were signed after the meeting of the UAE crown prince with PM Modi in Delhi

India, UAE, Modi, UAE Prince

India, UAE, Modi, UAE Prince | Credit: Reuters

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 9:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday signed five agreements to enhance cooperation in the energy sector and other areas, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during the latter’s ongoing three-day visit to India.

Crown Prince Al Nahyan also called on President Droupadi Murmu, and visited Rajghat to pay his respects to Mahatma Gandhi. He will be visiting Mumbai on Tuesday.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

An agreement was signed between the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) for long-term supply of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Constituting the third long-term LNG supply deal signed by ADNOC with Indian-entities in less than a year, the pact will see ADNOC deliver 1 million tonnes of LNG every year from its Ruwais natural gas project for 15 years. Last year, ADNOC had signed a deal with IOC to deliver 1.2 million tonnes per annum.
 

Up to 49 per cent of India’s local gas demand was met through imports in the April-July period of the current financial year. On the other hand, while gas meets only 6.2 per cent of India’s energy needs, the Centre has been planning to raise this figure substantially in order to reduce the dependence on petroleum.

ADNOC also signed an MoU with the India Strategic Petroleum Reserve Limited (ISPRL), exploring additional opportunities for crude storage in India and the renewal of their storage and management agreement. ISPRL officials had earlier said it is preparing to lease out one of the 0.75 million tonnes-capacity storage caverns it operates in Mangalore. ADNOC has been storing crude in one of the caverns since 2018 and signed an agreement to use ISPRL's Padur facility as well.

A special purpose vehicle (SPV), ISPRL is under the petroleum ministry and manages 5.33 million metric tonnes (MMT) of strategic crude oil storage in three locations — Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, and Mangalore and Padur (Near Udupi) in Karnataka.

More From This Section

PremiumRBI, Reserve Bank of India

Market expects MPC to implement cumulative 50 bps rate cut by March 2025

MoSPI

Govt dissolves Pronab Sen-led panel on statistics, cites 'overlap' in work

Finance Ministry Press Conference, GST Council, Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister

54th GST Council meet: New GoM to look into rate on life, health insurance

Jitin Prasada, Jitin

India fine tuning FTAs with countries to suit domestic industry: Prasada

GST relief on health insurance: Council likely to take up 4 options

GST Council moves closer to reducing GST on life, health insurance premiums


In a key move, a production concession agreement for the Abu Dhabi Onshore Block 1 has been signed between Urja Bharat - a joint venture of IOC and Bharat Petro resources Ltd, and ADNOC. The consortium holds a 100 per cent stake to explore and appraise oil and gas reserves in the 6,162-square-kilometer block around Ruwais, ADNOC's integrated refining and petrochemicals hub in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi.

In the field of nuclear energy, the two sides have signed an MoU for the operation and maintenance of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant between Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) and Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL). Beginning electricity generation in March, the plant is the first in the Arabian Peninsula, the second in the Persian Gulf region and the first commercial nuclear power station in the Arab World.

An MoU was signed between the Government of Gujarat and Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company PJSC (ADQ) on development of food parks in India.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Khaled bin, Nahyan, Crown Prince

PM Modi, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince hold discussions to focus on bilateral ties

MMT travel report

From Bangkok to Baku: How Indians are jet-setting across the globe in 2024

UAE flag

UAE amnesty program: Indian mission announces facilitation measures

UAE signs agreement with UNICEF to aid humanitarian efforts in Sudan

UAE signs agreement with UNICEF to aid humanitarian efforts in Sudan

UAE

UAE joins final UN SG's Critical Energy Transition Minerals panel in Kenya

Topics : UAE LNG Crude Oil Nuclear

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 9:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata rape-murder case LIVEKross IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon