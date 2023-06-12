close

India, UAE to raise non-petroleum trade to $100 bn by 2030: Piyush Goyal

India and the United Arab Emirates have mutually agreed to raise non-petroleum bilateral trade between the two countries to $100 billion by 2030, the South Asian nation's trade minister said on Monday

Reuters NEW DELHI
Piyush Goyal insisted members water down the WTO’s subsidy rules for government-backed food-purchasing programs aimed at feeding poor citizens. (Photo: Bloomberg)

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 2:06 PM IST
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India and the United Arab Emirates have mutually agreed to raise non-petroleum bilateral trade between the two countries to $100 billion by 2030, the South Asian nation's trade minister said on Monday.

The central banks of both countries were also discussing rupee-dirham trade mechanism, India trade minister Piyush Goyal said after a meeting with UAE foreign trade minister Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi.

 

(Reporting by Shivangi Acharya, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Piyush Goyal UAE bilateral ties India trade

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 2:06 PM IST

