India, UAE to raise non-petroleum trade to $100 bn by 2030: Piyush Goyal

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India and the United Arab Emirates have mutually agreed to raise non-petroleum bilateral trade between the two countries to $100 billion by 2030, the South Asian nation's trade minister said on Monday.

The central banks of both countries were also discussing rupee-dirham trade mechanism, India trade minister Piyush Goyal said after a meeting with UAE foreign trade minister Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi.

(Reporting by Shivangi Acharya, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

Also Read The Kerala story is against ISIS, doesn't target any religion: Sudipto Sen UAE names oil company chief Sultan al-Jaber to lead UN COP28 climate talks UAE, Morocco review strengthening financial, economic cooperation Air Arabia plans to double fleet capacity within next 12 months: Group CEO India, UAE, US, Saudi cooperation aims to do good in region: UNSC president Are India, US poised for a breakthrough in military-industrial partnership? Odisha CM sanctions Rs 183 cr projects in local bodies of 10 districts Power plants using imported coal to operate at full capacity till September Need to develop new techniques to audit 'Blue Economy': CAG Girish Murmu Centre to come up with a master app to check EV charging stations near you