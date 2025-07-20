Sunday, July 20, 2025 | 04:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / PM Modi's two-day visit to the United Kingdom to focus on trade, FTA

PM Modi's two-day visit to the United Kingdom to focus on trade, FTA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's July visit to the UK will focus on increasing bilateral trade and signing the India-UK Free Trade Agreement. He will also visit the Maldives on his return

Narendra Modi

In the second leg of his visit, the PM will be in the Maldives on July 25 and 26.

Archis Mohan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to the United Kingdom on July 23-24 will focus on increasing bilateral trade, and the signing of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in London on Thursday. The PM will also visit the Maldives while returning from the UK.
 
In a statement, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Modi will hold wide-ranging talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and the two sides will review the progress of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP). Its specific focus, the MEA said, would be on trade and economy, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate, health, education, and people-to-people ties. Modi is also expected to call on King Charles. This will be Modi’s fourth visit to the UK as PM.
 
 
In the second leg of his visit, the PM will be in the Maldives on July 25 and 26. This will be Modi’s third visit to the Maldives and the first visit by a foreign head of state or government during the presidency of Mohamed Muizzu. 
 
The two leaders will take stock of the progress in the implementation of the India-Maldives Joint Vision for a ‘Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership,’ adopted during Muizzu’s state visit to India in October 2024.
 
In Kathmandu, Nepal’s foreign ministry said on Sunday that Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli will pay an official visit to India towards mid-September, starting on September 16 for a two-day visit.
 
Oli, the chairperson of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist), assumed the office of prime minister for the fourth time last July. He had chosen to visit China for his maiden foreign visit, breaking the tradition of visiting India as the first destination after assuming the post of prime minister.

More From This Section

cars, auto industry

Automobile exports rise 22% in Apr-June on record shipment of PVs: SIAM

trade talk, US India

India, US conclude fifth round of talks on proposed trade pact: Official

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

India-EFTA trade pact to come into force from Oct 1: Piyush Goyal

PremiumRare earth magnet crisis, Electric Vehicles, Metals & minerals, Auto industry

Govt can nominate private firms for offshore atomic minerals mining

PremiumRare earth minerals

A glimmer of hope as Beijing processes rare-earth magnet requests

Topics : Narendra Modi free trade agreement India UK relation India Maldives ties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayReliance Industries Q1 Results Gold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon